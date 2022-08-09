The reasons for the resounding collapse of James Franco

Despite being understood to be set in Chile, the adaptation of The House of Spirits (1993) was led by an American and European cast (Jeremy Irons, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Winona Ryder, Antonia Banderas, Vanessa Redgrave). They live! (1993), the film inspired by the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 tragedy, was filmed with a cast led by Ethan Hawke.

A case of this century: the Mexican painter Diego Rivera was embodied in Frida (2002) by Alfred Molina, British by birth and the son of an Italian mother and a Spanish father.

Hollywood has a long history of giving Latino characters to North American actors or from another remote source. But, as the debate around representation intensifies (and figures like Javier Bardem show their resistance), new criticisms rise to the surface.

It happened last week, when James Franco was confirmed to play the role of Fidel Castro in a new film. titled Aline from Cubathe production will revolve around Alina Fernández, daughter of the Cuban revolutionary along with Natalia Revuelta, who learned of her father’s identity at the age of ten and eventually became a dissident voice of the regime.

“How does this keep happening? How is it that Hollywood not only excludes us but also steals our narratives? No more appropriation of Hollywood and streaming! Boycott! This is bullshit!” actor John Leguizamo expressed through his social networks. Colombian and resident in the US since he was four years old, the actor from carlito’s way Y The ice Age Clarified that “I have no problem with Franco, but he is not Latino!”.

Colleagues like Jessica Darrow (Charm) and Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the new black). On his own, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) wrote a brief but eloquent “what the fuck?”.

In defense of the film, Fernández herself – project consultant – supported the signing of the star of the saga spider-man. “James Franco has an obvious physical resemblance to Fidel Castro, in addition to his abilities and charisma (as an actor),” he told Deadline. Despite the criticism, the feature film will begin filming in the middle of the month in Cartagena and Bogotá.

The other source of the questioning of Franco’s incorporation totally escapes the conversation about the Latino presence on the screen. Its origin dates back five years: in January 2018, the Los Angeles Times published a report in which five women reported having been victims of inappropriate behavior or sexual exploitation while the interpreter worked as his acting teacher at Studio 4, the school that he kept active in New York and Los Angeles until 2017.

One of the testimonials stated that “he always made everyone think that there were possible roles available if we performed sexual acts or took our shirts off” in his independent tapes. Another woman pointed out that, in a supposedly educational context, she would have practiced oral sex on them, removing the protection that is used when recording sequences of this type.

The article captured a series of complaints that had already circulated on social networks for months and years before and that the actor had denied at all times. Even four days before that piece of news came out, had participated in the gala of the Golden Globeswhere he arrived wearing a Time’s Up pin -the movement formed in support of victims of sexual abuse in the workplace- and won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for The disaster artist.

Probably in the future it will be a matter of study how they were able to release two seasons of the deuce (HBO) after the accusations against the actor, and how hot were the conversations that took place behind the scenes about his permanence in the series. Created by David Simon and George Pelecanos, the story about the porn industry launched its second cycle in September 2018 and its final season a year later, at a time when the image of its protagonist was already in the eye of the hurricane.

Both the channel and Simon defended the permanence of Francio, in charge of playing two roles in fiction. Perhaps the most developed explanation was provided by the brain of The wire to Rolling Stone, where he argued that the accusations were less serious than in other cases that exploded within the industry at the same time.

“The fundamental difference is that James Franco did not seek to use his position to have sex with anyone. There isn’t a case of that. He was not using his position or status to try to solicit a sexual favor from anyone.. If he had done it, if that was what the accusation implied, the series would not have continued,” he explained in 2019. “Then it would have been the same as Harvey Weinstein.”

Much of Hollywood did not reach the same conclusion as Simon and since the Los Angeles Times publication, the actor’s agenda went from being saturated with projects to be practically depopulated. Since in 2019 it premiered zerovillea film directed by and starring him that was a box office and critical failure, has not returned to theaters.

After that radical change in his circumstances, the announcement that he will play Fidel Castro is so far the most important move to try to revive his career. However, we should not lose sight of the fact that it is an independent production and without a large studio behind it, so the real benefit that he can get from it is still a mystery.

Meanwhile, judicially the case that sank him has already reached a conclusion. In June 2021, he agreed to pay $2,235,000 in the sexual misconduct class action lawsuit led by Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, two of the students who accused him.

By then, Seth Rogen, one of his closest collaborators, had publicly cut all ties with him. In May of that year, in conversation with The Sunday Times newspaper, he assured that he did not plan to work with his former partner again, despite having declared the contrary in 2018. According to what he told the British newspaper, the revelation of that year “has changed a lot of things in our relationship and our dynamic.”

“It was hurtful in that context, but I get it, he had to answer for me because I kept quiet”, Franco replied on The Jess Cagle Podcast, along with detailing that he had been in treatment for substance abuse. And as he exercised on previous occasions, he insisted that he had consensual relationships with his former students, but that he did not abuse them and that there was “no ‘master plan’ on my part.”

For now, the actor generally remains silent and chooses his next steps with tweezers. Whether his performance as Castro helps or kills his chances of being welcomed back into Hollywood remains a complete unknown.