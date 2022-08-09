The private life of Patricia Highsmith

That your mother tries to eliminate you with turpentine when you are still in her womb, even if she does not succeed, is not the best omen for your stay on earth. That happened to the American writer Patricia Highsmith (Fort Worth, Texas, 1921 – Locarno, Switzerland, 1995), along with many other things that are told in the interesting German documentary Loving Highsmith, directed by Eva Vitija and that can be found at Filmin after having passed through the Atlántida Film Fest in Palma de Mallorca. The interest of the proposal does not lie in his literary work, which is supposed to be known by the viewer, but in his private life, which always had something nebulous that was not very easy to understand. Loving Highsmith focuses, basically, on the sentimental life of the writer, on the women she loved and who never lasted long for whatever reason: a girlfriend dumped her when she discovered that she had orange juice with vodka for breakfast and that she could have a bad drink that seriously threatened coexistence; She got rid of her great love, the British Caroline, when she realized that her lover would never abandon her husband, condemning her to a role of eternal second course that did not make her happy. Highsmith fell in love a lot, but things almost never worked out. Shortly before dying of leukemia (or lung cancer, according to other versions, since she was a compulsive smoker) she came to admit, as we see in the documentary, that her life had been a professional and sentimental failure, but I’m afraid which is a fairly logical conclusion for anyone afflicted with lucidity. And Patricia Highsmith was always, above all, an extremely lucid person.

Highsmith spent her life trying to love her mother (described as a slut by one of her girlfriends), but she never let herself and only found fault with her daughter. She tried to marry her off to a young man her age, despite the fact that Patricia claimed that sleeping with a man was like doing it with a scourer. As soon as she could, the writer fled texaswhere people like her were not very well seen, and she went to New York, where she met her first lesbian bars. She then came an endless pilgrimage through Europe, with long stays in Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland. Looking for love, basically, as cheesy as it may sound. And he found it at times, momentarily alleviating the bitterness that he had carried with him since the turpentine incident, the feeling that life is very little, has a very short duration and, on top of that, is fatal (hence he sought consolation in alcohol ).

Professionally, things never went wrong for him. His first novel strangers on a train (1950, was made into a film by Alfred Hitchcock and was a critical and box office success. The second she published under the pseudonym Claire Morgan because it was a love story between lesbians with a happy ending, The price of salt already republished in its old age as carol and later adapted to the cinema by Todd Haynes (when I read it, it seemed to me like a gay cheesy totally far from his usual style, but understandable in someone mistreated for his sexual condition; he would not insist on the subject again until his last book, Small g., a summer idyll). In 1955 he invented an alter ego called Tom Ripley, an amoral hustler with a somewhat vague sexuality, who would make her famous, especially in Europe. She dedicated five novels to him, most made into movies with different actors in the lead role: Alain Delon, Dennis Hopper, Matt Damon, John Malkovich… There is also a 2021 television series that some platform that operates in Spain could have the detail of hanging.

Loving Highsmith It is basically a documentary for fans of the Texan writer, but it is also a bittersweet journey through the sentimental life of a woman who never quite felt comfortable in her own skin. The testimonies of her family and ex-girlfriends help round out the portrait of a woman who spent a lot of time alone or in the company of cats, animals that she adored, like snails, which fascinated her. Throughout the footage, we witness her efforts to be happy, to find a lasting love, to understand what she paints in this world, for a series of things that, deep down, are common to all human beings. When a French journalist asks her if she is happy and she says yes, we know that he lies or that he thinks in the brief moments of everything similar to the happiness that he has lived.

It is impossible to call Patricia Highsmith endearing, since everyone knows her fame of alcoholic, curmudgeonly and pessimistic, but he did not lack reasons for the three things. The important thing is that she left a superb work (she insisted that she did not write thriller, if not stories about the darkest part of the human soul) and that he tried, in his own way and with the bad cards he had been dealt in the cast, to be happy. Something that he only got for short periods of time. Like almost everyone.