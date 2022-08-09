The ‘non-separation’ of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez that everyone talks about and no one is clear about what happens

Just a few weeks ago Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married by surprise. And what a surprise we got with the news! Overnight, the couple said “yes, I want” at a ceremony in Las Vegas and they themselves were the ones who told the happy news. However, for a few days the rumors about the separation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they sound very loud. But it’s true? The story is not as we have been told. THERE IS TRAP.

“Exactly what we wanted. We flew to Vegas last night, lined up for a license with four other couples., all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us, two men held hands and hugged each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday, all wishing for the same thing, for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and symbolic almost universal of marriage”, they told last July.

For a few days there has been no talk of anything else. They have separated! Not really as a couple because, They seem to talk every day but they have put land in between to miss each other, have time to focus on their careers and not have contact for a few weeks. “They believe that spending time separated it makes them stronger and it’s perfect, because when they’re apart they’re gaining an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation,” a source close to the singer told Hollywood Life.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, an unexpected reunion

It was one of the most shocking news stories of the year. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engagedagain, twenty years after breaking off their first engagement.

“It’s a beautiful result that it has happened this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate, celebrate and respect each other.“, the singer told People magazine in an official statement. “We always did, but we have even more appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions. We’ve been in the public eye game long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn’t. We have children and we respect each other… We really live our life in a way that we can be proud of and our children can be proud of us. We are simply operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is and we consider it sacred,” the recently announced commitment said.