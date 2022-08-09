the new it-bag is transparent

On April 14, The Kardashian will arrive on TV, a new reality show dedicated to the most famous family of social networks. Kylie Jenner took part in the press day and, in addition to showing off a mannish total white suit, she also launched the must-have accessory of the summer: the completely transparent bag.

Last year the closure of the reality dedicated to the Kardashians had caused quite a stir, but for a few weeks the well-known family has announced the return of the show. As of April 14, Kim & Co. they will once again be on TV with The Kardashian, where they will live their everyday life in the spotlight made up of social events, glamorous looks and entrepreneurial commitments. In the last few hours, the press day was held e Kylie Jenner it could only be one of its great protagonists. For the occasion, he gave his best in terms of style, launching what promises to be the must-have accessory for summer 2022.

Kylie Jenner with a total white suit

In the last few hours, the press day of The Kardashian, the series dedicated to the most famous family of social networks that will debut in mid-April, was held and Kylie Jenner gave her best in terms of style. As already demonstrated a few days ago, she is back in great shape after giving birth, she is back in great shape after giving birth and is ready to launch new fashions and trends on social media. This time she has staked everything on the mannish trend by showing off a total white suit signed by Isidora Djurovic. However, this is not the classic suit: the jacket is oversized and with a key instead of a button, while the trousers are wide and transparent on her thighs. She then kept her hair loose and wavy, highlighting the extra lengths.

The Coperni bag

Kylie Jenner’s clear bag is a work of art

To complete the total white look Kylie Jenner opted for an original transparent bag by Coperni. It is the Swipe bag, it is in glass and oval in shape but on the handle of her it has “diabolical” horns that make it even more futuristic. It is part of the Fall / Winter 2022-23 collection, or the line that the Maison has signed in collaboration with Heven, a well-known glassware brand from New York, and is considered a true work of art. Of course, it also hides a functional side, given that lipsticks, wallets and smartphones can be stored inside, even if everything remains on display. Will the transparent bag manage to become the summer must-have?

