the new haircut

Spotted by the paparazzi at the World Trade Center in New York with a very hot Announcementsthe second of the Kardashians has already driven the tabloids crazy with the gossip about her new haircut. Above the shoulders and very smooth, the lob cut of Kanye West’s ex – with whom she seems to have returned on good terms after the divorce – makes her more than ever a drop of water for her sister Khloé, who showed off a few days in advance a cut midi very similar.

RB / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

The first wears it clean cut, smooth as silk and with central parting, in the color that made her iconic during the Met Gala, when she wore the clothes (and the famous original dress that would have damaged) of Marilyn Monroe, while the second bet everything on one long slightly scaled bob with side line, rich in volume and body, also given by the butter-blonde shades that color the hair.

Kim Kardashian and her new haircut



Raymond HallGetty Images

Always in the spotlight in this one 2022the 41-year-old entrepreneur amazed the whole world with continue Announcements. From her relationship with Pete Davidson to the launch of her new SKKN beauty line, just today 21 June 2022, the SKIMS entrepreneur never tires of surprising her audience with style and style. gossip about his private life, despite the fact that a lot is already known thanks to the stories he gives about it on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Last news, in fact, his new bob haircut, which we can’t wait to see paired with some of her skimpy outfits for the next event on the agenda. Already in trend for the summer, the luxury bob is the perfect medium cut to welcome hot days with intelligence and a good dose of elegance, and Kim knows it well.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io