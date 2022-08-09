The ‘motopapis’: who make up Rosalía’s group of dancers on her world tour

Rosalía and her team have put on a show from head to toe for her Motomami Tour, and of course she couldn’t miss it a good dance team to bring the show to life.

The interpreter of despise has had nine motodaddies for this tour with a new concept, leaving behind The Bad Want and the”eight roses”, the group of dancers who accompanied the Catalan on her last tour.

this see it was the turn of the boys who, with an imposing presence and dressed in black and white, have accompanied Rosalía during all her concerts to date. But, who is it? We present them to you.

Sam Vazquez

If his name doesn’t ring a bell, his face will. Sam Vazquez was one of the dancers in the latest editions of Triumph operationwhere he coincided with his cousin Raoul Vazquezcontestant of talent in 2017.

In addition, at 24 years old, he has worked with artists such as Dua Lipa, Aitana or Lola Índigo. He has received training as a dancer in America, and the TikToks of him showing off his dancing skills have earned him thousands of followers and millions of likes.

Mykee Moves

Mykee Moves In addition to being a dancer for Rosalía, he has worked with his partner, the singer Rauw Alejandro. The dancer has an American and Filipino mix and he had previously worked with the Catalan in the show of Savage x Fenty and has a long history in this industry.

Antonio Spinelli

Antonio Spinelli is an Italian international dancer who is part of the hip-hop collective Unbox Crew and has years of experience in the industry. She has also participated in contests and events of the stature of gottalentEurovision and the MTV EMA Awards.

Oscar Ramos

Oscar Ramos He is one of the Latin dancers in Rosalía’s crew. He is Puerto Rican, like her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro, and has traveled the world with modern and contemporary dance companies.

He is also a lover of naked bodies: he loves to share artistic photos of your anatomyusually with dance poses, to reflect body positive movement.

Stanley Glover

The dancer Stanly Glover He comes from Chicago, and before being one of the motopapis on Rosalía’s tour, he was a dancer in The circus of the sun. She has also participated in dance programs such as So you think you can dance either legendary.

Jaxon Willard

Jaxon Willard is one of the most famous dancers of Rosalía. At 20 years old, she is part of the team of one of the most important artists on the music scene, but in 2020, at just 18 years old, she debuted dancing with the Catalan in the show Savage x Fenty.

He has also worked with international artists such as The Weeknd and Lil Nas X (Montero).

Eddy Soares

Eddy Soares is a Brazilian dancer known for being a choreographer for stars such as Selena Gómez. He has a very personal look: pink hair and bleached eyebrows and mustache.

The dancer has recognized that it has not been easy for him to get to where he is being “un gay boy, black, from the periphery“, and that he hopes to be a reference for young people who want to dedicate themselves to this world.

Daniel Munoz

Daniel Munoz is a Mexican dancer who is part of Rosalía’s dance team, but before being one of the members of the Motomami Tour, he has worked with Latin stars such as Karol G, J Balvin or Bad Bunny. In addition, Daniel is a teacher and choreographer in his hometown, Guadalajara.

Chandler Davids

Chandler Davids is the ninth member of Rosalía’s group of dancers, although to date he has only participated in two of the concerts of his tour of Spain, Bilbao and Barcelona.

Davids is Californian and is part of the dance company Jacob Jonas Company.