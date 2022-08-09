The money earned by the highest paid actors in Hollywood — Codigo Nuevo

All the names are repeated and (OH SURPRISE!) they are all men making a lot of money

Some of the names of the Hollywood actors who have earned the most money so far this year are Leonardo Di Caprio, Chris Hemsworth or Brad Pitt. They will see that they are all men (wow, how strange) and who have starred or worked in major mainstream American productions that are exported and petan all over the world.

1. Tom Cruise

At 60 years old, apart from being in the same shape as always, he has risen to number one on the list of the highest paid thanks to the second part of top gun. The film is, at the moment, the highest grossing of 2022 and has exceeded 1,000 million dollars in collection. Of these, calculates the magazine Variety (which is what the ranking), some 100 million dollars they have gone straight to the portfolio of our always beloved Tom Cruise.

2. Will Smith

It’s not all bad news for Will Smith. In addition to turning Chris Rock’s face in the middle of the Oscars, this 2022, also has continued to forage. She has been working for a movie called emancipationfor which he has received $35 millionwith director Antoine Fuqua.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio

One of Martin Scorsese’s boys, with whom he has returned to work and with whom he has made money again, Shares cast with Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons in killers of the flower moon. It has taken nothing more and nothing less than $30 million.

4. Brad Pitt

How could it be otherwise, our beloved Brad Pitt also appears on this lucky list. Only thanks to Formula 1Dramadirected by Joseph Kosinsky and co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt has won about 30 million dollarsjust like his friend and battle partner Leonardo Di Caprio.

5.Dwayne Johnson

The actor Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as the Rock, is also another regular of this type of rankings. This 2022 has been fifth thanks to another action movie, one of his favorite genres and one of the most profitable. To do Black Adamwhere the Rock is a superhero, will take $22.5 million.

6.Chris Hemsworth

The one who played Thor, the famous Chris Hemsworth, doesn’t stop making money in Hollywood either. At 38 years old, the magazine Variety calculate that you will win about 20 million euros for one of the great bets of the Netflix platform, extraction 2.