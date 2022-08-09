The Mexican who managed to conquer Vin Diesel

The actor is one of the most recognized characters on the big screen and from there he has become an almost constant source of news for the media and his fans. And now, apparently his sentimental life has changed because there seems to be a Mexican who conquered the heart of Vin Diesel.

The Fast and Furious star has always expressed his taste for Latin culture on several occasions, he even has a good command of Spanish. But his connection to the region goes beyond his fascination with traditions, music and food, as his wife is originally from Acapulco, Guerrero.

Who is the Mexican who fell in love with Vin Diesel?

Paloma Jimenez She met Mark Sinclair, the original name of the iconic Dominic Toretto, in the early 2000s and they have been inseparable ever since. At 38 years old, he has alternated his life between Mexico, where he spent part of his childhood, and the United States, where he moved to start a career in the fashion industry. before meeting Vin Diesel He was already on the covers of magazines and had starred in advertising campaigns for major brands such as Coca-Cola, Pantene and Honda and also appeared in an episode of Otro Rollo with Adal Ramones.

It is clear that his working life was full of activity and, as incredible as it may seem, his path with that of the actor had its complexities to coincide. Although the actor has preferred to keep secret the details of his relationship with Paloma Jimenez, over time he has confessed some details of his love story. It is known that the famous began dating formally in 2007, then she was 24 years old and he was 34.

Their relationship was made public until April 2, 2008, the day they announced the birth of their first daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair. Two years later her second child, Vincent, was born, who made his film debut with the film fast and furious 9.

In 2015 they became parents for the third time of a girl, whom they baptized with the name of Pauline in honor of the late Paul Walker, co-star and best friend of Vin Diesel.