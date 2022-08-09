The medical condition with which Millie Bobby Brown lives

When “stranger things” premiered in 2016, Millie Bobby Brown captivated the world as Eleven, a young girl with mysterious powers. Since then, she has become an icon, starring in such films as “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Enola Holmes.”

With a star as bright as Brown, will surely face intense media attention until the end of his days. Still, the young actress is not deterred from acting.

Related news

“It was like a mistake,” he said. Brown about his attraction to acting, according to Glamor. “I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, no one stops me. If I don’t know how to sew, and I really had that passion for sewing, that’s it, I’m going to sew. That’s also with acting. So here I am.”

That doesn’t mean that Brown do not face obstacles. Unbeknownst to many of his fans, the star she is deaf in one ear. However, he maintains that his ability to sing or act is largely unaffected.

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about being partially deaf

While some may question how hearing loss from Millie Bobby Brown affects her performance, the young star explained that it does not. For Brownacting has less to do with how others see her than how she sees herself.

“I started singing, and if I sound bad I don’t care, because I’m just doing what I love,” the “Stranger Things” star explained, according to Today. “You don’t have to be good at singing. You don’t have to be good at dancing or acting. If you like doing it, if you really enjoy doing it, then do it. Nobody should stop you.”

Regardless of your hearing loss, Brown She is sure of her ability to act. The actress told AND! News“It’s good to be confident and know who you are.”

David Harbor and other co-stars defend Millie Bobby Brown

The icon of “Stranger Things”, David Harbor does nothing but talk about his daughter on the screen, Millie Bobby Brown. If there was any concern that his hearing loss would affect his performance, Harbor doesn’t have time for anyone to criticize Brown.

“Because I feel like when she’s in the nursing home, I’d like to be able to watch movies with her when she’s 30 and becomes Meryl Streep. She has the potential to make that happen,” the actor said emphatically.

In addition, Harbor explained that he knows “the dangers of early success”, so he is “very protective” of Brown . Nevertheless, Harbor he’s not the only one looking for Millie Bobby Brown; her “Stranger Things” co-star, Natalia Dyermentioned the scrutiny his co-stars have to endure, as well as growing up in “very crazy circumstances”.

The actress told People that the way the extra attention often “oversexualizes” younger children makes her feel defensive “even though they’re not kids anymore, they’re teenagers.”

He went on to say that “there are so many layers” to the way the media treats celebrities.

In particular, Dyer criticized the tendency to focus on “private” things, such as who an actor is dating or what their doctors have to say about them. Dyer passionately feels that we should all “just let people be the people they are, without any judgment.”

Millie Bobby Brown takes on bullying

own Millie Bobby Brown echoed the sentiment of Natalia Dyer many times.

She recently addressed how turning 18 is “a lot” because “you’re trying to find yourself” while “being in the public eye.” Naturally, the actress does not like people who call attention to her medical condition and any other kind of bullying.

“Like millions of other girls around the world, I too have been bullied and harassed online,” she said. Brown in a speech at UN headquarters. “It’s a scary feeling to look at your phone and see that the messages people are sending you are full of anger, hate and even threats.”

Brown he then directly called out those who bully others, explaining that they “get their power by taking power away from others by making them feel as scared and helpless as I do.” Her powerful words ring even truer knowing that she overcame her own struggles with both her own hearing loss and the mistreatment of others.

Perhaps, David Harbor He said it best: “We should all let her be brave and bright and look away and not pay as much attention to her.”