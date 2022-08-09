the look with slit and maxi ring necklace

Last night in Los Angeles the premiere of The Kardashians took place and it was Kim who drew all the spotlight on her. She has wrapped the explosive shapes with a metallic dress, completing everything with a flashy “ring” necklace: what better look than this to make sensuality triumph?

The Kardashians are back with a new reality show, it’s called The Kardashians and will arrive on TV on April 14th. Last night in Los Angeles the show premiered and of course the family showed up in full (or almost) on the red carpet. Beyond Kourtney, who appeared in public for the first time after her marriage to Travis Barker, it was especially Kim who attracted the attention of the public with her “metallic” look. Between a sinuous wraparound dress and an original “ring” necklace, she has made her sensuality triumph, proving that she has no rivals when it comes to style and femininity.

Who signed Kim Kardashian’s metallic look

Kim Kardashian was the great protagonist of the premiere of The Kardashians and not only because she arrived at Goya Studios in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Pete Davidson but also because she appeared super sexy in a long mermaid dress with a “metallic” look. She wore a silver latex dress by Thierry Mugler, a model so tight it was almost a second skin.

Kim Kardashian in Thierry Mugler

The side slit leaves the legs on display, the structured bustier highlights the décolleté and the waist, wrapping the explosive shapes. To top it all off, she chose metal ring jewels, from the bracelet to the maxi necklace that totally covered her neck.

The Kardashians: the return of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney with mother Kris is in total black with black dresses

Kris Jenner in Valentino

Kris Jenner in fuchsia, Kourtney Kardashian coordinated with Travis Barker

Besides Kim, there were other Kardashians at the premiere as well. The head of the family Kris Jenner dared with a total pink outfit by Valentino with the iconic Rockstud ballet flats in the same color, while Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t help but bring her new husband Travis Barker with her. The two focused once again on coordinated looks in black, even if she was the protagonist of the reality to attract all the spotlight on herself with a sensual cut-out dress that left the underbob in sight (also by Valentino ). In short, the Kardashian-Jenner know how to get noticed and how to provoke, they will certainly continue to do so on their show as well.