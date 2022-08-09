The most recent installment of one of the company’s best sagas can now be tested free of charge.





Ubisoft is one of the game development companies most important of all time. With almost 40 years creating video games, they made historical sagas such as Assassin’s Creed either Tom Clancy, among many other successes. Now, the latest title in its most famous shooter series can be tried for free for a limited time, and purchased at an incredible discount.











The latest game from Ubisoft’s most famous shooter, free for a limited time

far cry 6 It is the last installment of the saga of farcry, the most famous series of shooters from the developer company. Now, this sixth edition can be tested free of charge until next Sunday, August 7, 2022. Also, until that day too will have a 60% discount for all those who want to purchase the game and keep it forever. Those who make the purchase taking advantage of this offer will receive a discount on the next Ubisoft game they buy. This benefit will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

How is Far Cry 6, the great game from Ubisoft that is free for a limited time

The sixth installment in the open world saga is the biggest of them all, and was widely praised for its amazing graphics.. In it, you will embody Daniel Rojas to participate in the revolution that is taking place in Yara. Over there, a dictator subjects the people to terrible oppressionso that you will have to face his clan along paradisiacal beaches, jungles and the main cities of the region. With hundreds of weapons, vehicles, objects and more, you must help Yara to free herself from the fearsome dictator Castillo.

Far Cry 6 free for a limited time







