the half-life of JLo, a diva dissatisfied with a scene never just hers

Who says they have never sung or listened to a song by Jennifer Lopez in his life, most likely he is lying, because among the many icons of pop music of the 2000s there is her, the woman protagonist of Halftimethe docufilm that from 14 June arrives on Netflix. An indicative title, by no means casual, which takes its cue from the moment in which the story comes to life, JLo’s fifty years, and which intersects perfectly with a decisive event in his artistic life: the Halftime Show.

A Puerto Rican girl raised in the Bronx who reaches the heights of Hollywood becoming a world icon. To describe it this way JLo is the perfect incarnation ofamerican dream in its purest essence: an individual by relying on his strength alone has managed to conquer his most unattainable dreams. And, after all, at just 18 years old Jennifer Lopez did not know that by leaving home she would open the doors to success for herself. But in Halftime the ascending parable of a star who at 52 is still a source of admiration for many is not told, but the figure of JLo at the fullest of his power is told, the height of his career punctuated by disappointments, crushed expectations and opportunities of recognition dissolved in prizes never received.

The SuperBowl goal, but shared with Shakira

In 2019, in fact, the producer and co-star of the film “The girls of Wall Street” receives yet another nomination for Golden Globe, after about 20 nominations without obtaining the coveted title, but this time the film has won critical acclaim and Lopez can hope for an award that comes after years and years of her work as an actress. At the same time she is chosen for the show of SuperBowlone of the most important events for the American people and which represents a real consecration for an artist, a glory that the pop star is forced to share with Shakira, as if to de-legitimize its importance on such a large and powerful stage. Halfitime’s story moves in parallel on these two levels, different but equally decisive, two stages that represent the culmination of a career that has lasted decades and that despite the passage of time does not show signs of stopping.

The gossip that surpasses talent

The aspect that emerges in this choral story dedicated to the most famous Latin singer in the world, however, is different from what one would expect from a product that intends to praise the deeds of a star. Jennifer Lopez appears human, but above all a story comes out that, perhaps, for us who watch the film from overseas is definitely new. Over the years, despite the skill and success achieved, with more than 40 films shot, millions of records soldit seems that JLo’s talent has never been valued enough and, indeed, more importance has been given to collateral events: “What happens in my love life blurs everything I do in my work“says Jennifer Lopez with tears in her eyes and a bit of trouble looking in the camera. Tabloids, TV broadcasts, radio, everywhere you chat about her liasons, her prominent backside and not her progress as a singer, dancer and actress We have also had proof of this recently with the return of the flame with Ben Affleck who has monopolized the story of the American gossip – and not only – for months, even if the actor in the docufilm appears in passing, only for a few seconds.

That she has always been a talked about character is nothing new, but that this may have made her career achievements less important is certainly not a credit to the American media who have found it easier to discredit her for her eventful love life, rather than reward her for her successes, almost as if they themselves were incredulous at the idea that a girl born from nothing had really built an empire. The roller coaster of her deprived of her has allowed her to have two children, now 14, whom she tries to take care of personally and who are her only milestone in her life.

The constant search for perfection

Halftime undoubtedly portrays the figure of a tireless professional, dedicated to her work at unthinkable levels: “When I didn’t get the Golden Globe I thought about why it didn’t happen and that I had to improve, even more, as an actress, as a singer and as a dancer. ” An affirmation that almost contrasts with the widespread success of these years, an affirmation that betrays the incessant need to obtain recognition, approval from the outside and that, after the age of 50, appears even stronger: “I haven’t finished saying what I mean yet, I still have so much to give. ” Halftime thus closes with the awareness that Jennifer Lopez has no intention of putting a stop to a career that continues to reap successes and, whatever people say, has marked the history of pop music and cinema of the 2000s and someone will have to while granting it to him.