The film that breaks records on Netflix, stars Denzel Washington and lasts two hours

Netflix has a large number of movies that were released, were a success and today were forgotten.





Denzel Washington is one of the most popular artists in Hollywood. The 67-year-old actor starred in a movie that premiered in 2012 and is a hit in Netflix. It is The flighta production directed by Robert Zemeckis.











During a flight, a plane breaks down and panic seizes the passengers. Whip, the plane’s pilot, makes an emergency landing and saves the lives of the passengers. Due to this great feat, Whip is considered a national hero.

However, when the causes of the breakdown are investigated, it is discovered that the captain had excess alcohol in his blood and that he could go to jail if it is proven that he flew the plane while intoxicated.











The Flight Synopsis

He managed to make an emergency landing on the passenger plane he was piloting, and for this the public acclaims him, but the investigation shows that there is something murky about the hero.

Cast of The Flight

Denzel Washington

Don Cheadle

Kelly Reily

John Goodman

Bruce Greenwood

Brian Geraghty

Tamara Tune

Nadine Velazquez

Peter Gerety

Garcelle Beauvais

melissa leo

