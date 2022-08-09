The explosive version of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that made Bennifer’s fans tremble

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez distanced themselves to focus on their projects (Photo: File)

A news that went viral in the last hours alerted the fans of one of the couples of the moment, the newlyweds Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck. According to some publications that spread through social networks, the marriage had made the decision to separate, but it was all a matter of confusion.

Jennifer and Ben, or “Bennifer”, as they are affectionately called by their fans, they married almost secretly on July 16 in Las Vegas, United States, and then enjoyed a romantic honeymoon -with a family trip included- in Paris. However, a few days later, Affleck could be seen in Los Angeles, more precisely on the film set of Aquaman 2. While the new wife, on her part, stayed in Europe for a while longer and was seen enjoying the summer in the Old Continent with her children.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in July in Las Vegas (Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP) – Credits: @VALERIE MACON / AFP

This time that keeps them apart was interpreted by many as a separation, and there were not a few media that titled the news that way. However, the protagonists clarified that the relationship was not over and that, on the contrary, it is a decision agreed by both.

Sources close to the couple revealed to the portal HollywoodLife that Ben and Jennifer feel “completely fine” with the time apart they agreed to “focus on different projects”, and even said that the distance makes their love much “stronger”..

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, or “Bennifer”, as their fans affectionately call them (Photo: File)

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do,” said the person who spoke to the website. “In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and that’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation”, He indicated and revealed that they maintain a constant conversation.

“They’re always talking, texting, FaceTiming, and even video calling when they’re apart at work. And the time they spend away from each other makes the reunion that much better,” she remarked. And in the same sense, he added: “JLo loves knowing her husband will be there for her no matter what.”.

The alleged separation of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez generated reactions on the networks (Photo: Twitter Capture)

However, the reaction of users to the news of the breakup was immediate. “How are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck already separated?”, asked a tweeter and added a capture of Cazzu with an incredulous gesture. “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: their Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi”, wrote another.

“What do Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and I have in common? Neither had a relationship of more than a month in length”, joked one user. ”Impressive about this woman. Not even Michael Jordan had such a competitive character. Jennifer Lopez, for her seventh ring”, commented another tweeter.

“Clickbait”: the reaction of users to the alleged separation of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Twitter Capture)

Beyond this, there were also countless tweeters who warned that it was another case of clickbait. “The Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck thing is a clickbait manual”, pointed out a user from Spain. “I’ll save it for you because I’ve already done it for you. They split up to work separately, but have not broken off their relationship. No problem”, wrote. Contrary to what is rumored, everything seems to indicate that there is “Bennifer” for a while.

