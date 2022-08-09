The daughters of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are photographed walking together hand in hand in Paris

The relationship between Emme Munizdaughter of Jennifer Lopez and the daughter of Ben Affleck each day it grows more, although rumors have been generated about their rapid closeness, the teenagers share more than the bond of stepsisters. Emme and his brother saw how the sons of Ben Affleck they began to settle quickly in his family and in his affections.

In this way, both young women have felt identified and reflected in each other by sharing a key moment of transition. Both declare themselves non-binary people, that is, they do not identify with any of the conventional genders and have shown that they feel very comfortable that way. This is supported by their parents Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

