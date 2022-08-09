The daughters of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are photographed walking together hand in hand in Paris

The relationship between Emme Munizdaughter of Jennifer Lopez and the daughter of Ben Affleck each day it grows more, although rumors have been generated about their rapid closeness, the teenagers share more than the bond of stepsisters. Emme and his brother saw how the sons of Ben Affleck they began to settle quickly in his family and in his affections.

In this way, both young women have felt identified and reflected in each other by sharing a key moment of transition. Both declare themselves non-binary people, that is, they do not identify with any of the conventional genders and have shown that they feel very comfortable that way. This is supported by their parents Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Due to the new family created from the marriage between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck adolescents spend more time together. Both have been the center of attention, as well as of course their parents; The fact that both get along and can understand and accompany each other at this time means a relief for the parents of both.

These days they have been seen walking the streets of Paris with their parents who are on this kind of family honeymoon, since both 16-year-old Violet and 13-year-old Seraphina have decided to accompany their dad. Ben Affleck to the trip he organized with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. It should be remembered that the singer is also accompanied by her children Emme Muniz and his twin Maximilian.

Emme Muniz and Seraphine Affleck They have been shown together and very funny hand in hand in this new trip of their parents Jennifer lopez Y Ben Affleck. In addition to being best friends, they are now stepsisters and have formed an amazing blended family. Every day that passes the harmony in this new family is better consolidated.