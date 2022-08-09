The controversial reason why Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara separated

Sofia Vergara is one of the most popular Latin artists in the world, and despite having an extensive career in Hollywood, part of her great fame is due to the role of Gloria Pritchett in modern-family. In addition, she is the owner of an incomparable beauty, which has led her to conquer several hearts before finding the love of her life, including that of Tom Cruise.

The actor is one of the most coveted men in the film industry. He recently turned 60 but it seems that the passage of time has no effect on him, because he looks radiant, rejuvenated and in an incredible physical state worthy of admiration. But, despite that and his great acting talent, he has not gone so well in love.

Tom Cruise and Sofia Vergara on their way out.

Sofia Vergara Y Tom Cruise They met in 2004, during the filming of the film Four Brothers, in which the actress made an appearance. At that moment, the actor was dazzled by her beauty and did everything possible to recreate an encounter that allowed him to get closer. That was how they met again at the party they organized Will Smith and his wife after the 2005 Oscars.

After that meeting, the protagonist of Mission Impossible He began to send her flowers and chocolates to win her over. The Hollywood stars began a relationship and, according to Andrew Morton in the authorized biography of CruiseHe saw her as his future wife. So much so, that in those pages he says that he organized a dinner with his children to see what the actress was like as a mother.

Everything seemed to go perfectly between Tom and Sofia, but the well-known fanaticism that the heartthrob has for Scientology ended up ruining the story. the star of modern-family he put an end to that relationship because he couldn’t stand the obsession of Cruise.

As Morrón wrote in those pages, Sofia Vergara I thought that if he married Tom Cruise that he would go “straight to hell.” The truth is that that controversial religious movement of American origin, which promotes introspective knowledge through some alternative techniques, usually generates a lot of rejection and indignation for some of its practices.

Tom Cruise with Katie Holmes and Suri.

The same thing happened to Katie Holmeswhich appeared in the actor’s life when he parted with Vergaraand ended up becoming his wife and mother of his daughter Suri, whom the movie heartthrob did not see again since 2012, the year the couple divorced.