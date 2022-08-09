The controversial reason why Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara separated

Sofia Vergara is one of the most popular Latin artists in the world, and despite having an extensive career in Hollywood, part of her great fame is due to the role of Gloria Pritchett in modern-family. In addition, she is the owner of an incomparable beauty, which has led her to conquer several hearts before finding the love of her life, including that of Tom Cruise.

The actor is one of the most coveted men in the film industry. He recently turned 60 but it seems that the passage of time has no effect on him, because he looks radiant, rejuvenated and in an incredible physical state worthy of admiration. But, despite that and his great acting talent, he has not gone so well in love.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker