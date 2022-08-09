The connection between Chanel and Steven Spielberg

The Benidorm Fest has been his first performance as a singer on stage and for this he has surrounded himself with a qualified team that has made his candidacy the one preferred by the jury.

the author of SloMo is Leroy Sánchez, who also wrote I’m going to stay for Blas Cantó last year, and that he has worked on the song with big names like Keith Harris, composer and producer who has worked with groups like The Black Eyed Peas or Britney Spears.

Chanel has been working as a dancer since she was 16 years old, so choreography is one of the strengths of her proposal. The firm Kyle Hanagami, who has worked with Justin Bieber or J.Lo, with which the artist has been compared.