The client of a bar in León publishes a bad review and his words start a debate on networks: “It relaxes me”

The Internet has brought us closer to many restaurants and places that, without this tool, it would have been very difficult for us to locate. In addition, being able to read opinions about the establishment we want to go to previously also gives us an idea of ​​what that bar or restaurant is like. However, there are sometimes contrary and negative opinions about these places. The Twitter account’A Leonese waiter‘ uploaded a review of a bar in León that has quickly become viral despite the time that has passed since its publication (about two years).

This is what the client wrote. And he did not leave anyone indifferent. “I arrived at the restaurant very excited as it had been recommended to me but all my illusions came crashing down. To begin with, when we were entering there was a man begging for alms at the very door to whom I had to give him three euros since he began to look at me in a strange way”. In addition, he added that “when we sat down I asked them to please bring me the blue plates and cutlery because blue relaxes me. They told me they didn’t have any and I had to cover the paper forks so I wouldn’t touch them with my hands.”

The foodhe explains, was quite good, although he had to say that “I did not like that the waiters wore black uniforms. To finish I had to run out of the restaurant to avoid the man at the entrance looking at me”.

After this story, the comments on networks did not wait. “That’s a joke right?”, “Was the client Jack Nicholson?” or “Right now I’m going out to look at people badly” are some of those messages that tweeters left after reading what had happened. The outcome of the story, unfortunately, has not transpired.

This anecdote also stars a restaurant. This time, in Ibiza. “We ordered sirloin and beefsteak, less than medium and to our surprise is that the meat is brought cold, to which we tell the waitress and her response is that when we ask for the meat rare, it is normal that it is not hot, whose solution is to heat the meat in the oven, so when it was brought, it had gone too far”, explained this customer. Finally finished the following. “They have not offered to bring some new steaks cooked properly and at the correct temperature whose culmination has been the salt that they have brought to the table (attached photo)”.

But this criticism, far from being forgotten on the Internet, was answered by the establishment itself, which wrote a few words that have gone viral on social networks: “Calling an entire dinner ‘nightmare’ when the six diners returned their plates totally empty and adding that they don’t like the brand of saltIt seems unfair to us.”