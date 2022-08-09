The Chinese Tesla could be about to launch its first mobile

NIO, one of the best-known EV manufacturers in China, plans to enter the mobile industry in 2023 with a reference smartphone.

Yes Xiaomi plays at being the Apple of China for some time now, in the giant Asian country there is also a local car manufacturer that wants to be like Teslaand it is not exactly Lei Jun’s own firm that is also preparing its landing in the electrified and intelligent automobile industry.

Here we are already talking about realities, and that is NIO is a well-known brand in China and whose catalog we long for in many international markets, expansion that is already cooking in the Shanghai offices as well as an additional surprise, since the company has just incorporated a new mobile telephony division into its structure which should present us its first creation next year 2023.

We do not know if NIO has wanted to respond to Xiaomi’s arrival in cars by preparing their own smartphones, but the truth is that The convergent strategy of these two Chinese companies seems quite curiouswhich will end up launching both electric cars and smartphones on the market.

In fact, it is that the record of NIO Mobile Technologies Co. Ltd before the authorities is official, with the same headquarters in Anting (Shanghai), 100 million dollars of share capital, a property 100% reserved to the parent company of NIO and with all the regulatory requirements already haggled over to start working on their presentation and launch devices.

In the car sector, the ‘crossovers’ are leading, and in the markets it seems that too: if Xiaomi wants to make electric cars, now it is NIO who plans to manufacture their own smartphones.

As GizmoChina colleagues told us, the new division is led by Qin Lihong, co-founder and current president of NIOalso following a strategy analogous to that of Lei Jun with Xiaomi, which also signs in the first person in the car business.

Asian sources are already speculating about the first NIO smartphone, which would be presented in 2023 with the intention of being renewed annually and always with just a reference smartphone in the catalog.

The truth is that Xiaomi has made a lot of progress in the field of EV’s thanks to its advances in technology, and also NIO has enough technology in its highly connected vehicles to take it to smartphones and turn them into best car accessoriesand we already imagine a digital key, a remote control app and much more.

For now no official information neither about this new division nor about the devices that NIO plans to launch on the mobile market, although its CEO did confirm the fact that they were interested in preparing a smartphone that fits perfectly into the NIO ecosystem.

We can confirm that if it looks like their vehicles, it will be a quality smartphone with a careful design to the maximumso let’s wait for the rumors because I’m sure more information will appear on Weibo soon… Let’s see if they also dare to sell us their beautiful cars!

