The Britney Spears Song That Inspired Joey King’s ‘Bullet Train’ Look – CINEMABLEND

The actress who rose to fame for starring in ‘The Kissing Booth’, Joey King, wore a very trendy outfit in ‘Bullet Train’.

In Bullet Train, the new action movie from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2Atomic), the co-star Joey King wears an outfit similar to the one Britney Spears wore in one of her most popular songs released in the 90s.

Based on the novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka and with an all-star cast including Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock, Bullet train follows five assassins aboard a moving Japanese bullet train who discover that their missions have something in common.

Joey King rose to worldwide fame after starring in Netflix’s hit romantic comedy The Kissing Booth., as well as its two sequels. However, those are not his only films: he has also participated in The Conjuring, Oz the powerful Y Independence Day. In addition, he received rave reviews for his performance in the true crime series The Act.for which she was nominated for an Emmy in 2019.

The American actress plays Prince, daughter of the White Plague (Michael Shannon), who seeks to end her father’s life at any cost. Her schoolgirl outfit resembles the one Britney Spears wore in the “…Baby One More Time” video.

Bullet Train was released on August 5 in Mexican theaters.



In the film, King wears a schoolgirl outfit, a fashion trend that has recently returned. The actress’s outfit consists of a red tabloid skirt and tie accompanied by a pink shirt and blazer.

Bullet train has grossed around $60 million at the box office worldwide within three days of its release. If for some reason you have not had the opportunity to see it in theaters, here you can check the schedules of your favorite cinema and buy your tickets.