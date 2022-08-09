the best memes about the actor’s tired appearance and his alleged marriage agreement with Jennifer Lopez

Three weeks after their wedding, and after the announcement of a momentary estrangement to “strengthen their relationship”, Ben Affleck has been a trend in social networks for the photographs of his honeymoon in which he looks thin and extremely tired.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just a few months after announcing their engagement, They surprised the world of cinema by getting married last Saturday, July 16, in a ceremony held in Las Vegas.

Pictures of the 49-year-old actor’s appearance prompted netizens to make jokes about his exhaustion and blame Jennifer Lopez for this situation, since both would have a controversial marriage agreement that would be the cause of Ben Affleck’s wear.

In April 2022, the alleged new clause that JLo would have added to their marriage agreement, which would state that the couple must be intimate at least four times a week.

Nevertheless, this agreement is only a rumor that has not been confirmed by Jennifer Lopez or Ben Affleck.

Despite this, social network users created endless memes in reference to Ben Affleck’s tiredness and condition as a result of his wedding with Jennifer Lopez and the obligations he would have as a husband.

The best memes of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck

Week 1 // A year after marriage pic.twitter.com/MDCZ6tEbTs – Malefipizzi (@_Cactucita) July 24, 2022

We all know that Ben Affleck does not reach 2023, right? pic.twitter.com/FKwMF1Sllk — 🅔🅛 🅜🅔🅢🅐 (@el_mesa) July 31, 2022

Jennifer Lopez after her first wedding night // Ben Affleck pic.twitter.com/fRDr04jrVQ — Rene 🌳 (@XD2945) July 24, 2022

Dragon Ball Z predicted the marriage of JLo and Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/Xiaa4EnNj3 – Antonio NoMe de Bris 🍃 (@Antoniosaiyajin) July 27, 2022

Henry Cavil going to rescue what is left of Ben Affleck after the honeymoon with JLo pic.twitter.com/kyxL6NIHod — DR. Victor Von Doom (@DR_Doom_Ec) July 28, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will take some time apart to focus on their personal projects Ben Affleck returning to the role of Batman. pic.twitter.com/qYU4i5Zypj – Manuel 🇻🇪 (@ManuSandoval86) August 7, 2022