the baronet confirms the duet on social networks • TAG24

After the recent rumors that had leaked in the last few days, the official confirmation has arrived: Britney Spears and Elton John will be together to collaborate on a new song.

The official news was given directly by the baronetwhich he published within his Twitter profilea tweet with the following words: “Hold me closer” (accompanied by a rosewhich has long been present in the descriptions of all Britney’s posts, and a rocketwhich, however, is very dear to the “rocket man”).

This piece is highly anticipated by many fans all over the world, as the two have always been pop icons of the international music scene.

Elton John’s concerts scheduled for this year are highly anticipated and with enormous successes, like the Italian band “Maneskin”.

As well as Britney Spears fans were eagerly waiting for a musical return by the artistafter a long stop, also due to the various vicissitudes that the singer has had, such as that of legal battle with his father Jamie Spears.

Britney Spears and Elton John together for a duet: unreleased or cover? Here is the release date of the song

“Hold me closer” will be a remake of the famous song by Elton John, “Tiny Dancer”, released in 1971. It is not known yet if the new version will be a unpublished or one cover.

Britney Spears and Elton John they recorded and recorded the song in a super secret location in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in July.

Here are the words reported by Page Six:

“The duet was Elton’s idea and Britney is a huge fan. Britney was in the studio at Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super secret recording session supervised by the producer Andrew Watt. The two they have already played together and those who have been able to listen to them are already crazy for the new version. “

The production of the piece was entrusted to Andrew Watt, already winner of a Grammy and producer for the likes of Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Post Malone, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne.

There exit date has not yet been made public, however, the first rumors have already begun to leak according to which the song should be released on all streaming platforms on 12 or the 19 August.

Britney Spears and the return to music after the legal battle with her father

After i 13 years of protection and the legal battle between Britney Spears and her father Jamiethe singer will return to making music 6 years after the release of the last album, “Glory”, And he will do it in a big way, with a collaboration with Elton John.

Initially, there are rumors of a return to the scene with the release of a song in collaboration with Lady Gagainstead the American singer will revisit an old success by Elton John, “Tiny Dancer”, publishing a song with the British artist entitled “Hold me closer”.

Britney Spears had to face a public psychic crisis and, for this reason, it was declared banned by the judges and was entrusted to the protection of her father, Jamie Spears.

The singer, however, has stated several times that she does not have a good relationship with her father and, also thanks to #FreeBritney movementthe latter has managed to take back her life, her decisions and her career.

Therefore, after this legal battle with his father still ongoingafter divorce by her husband and following themiscarriage of the first child that had to be born from his last marriage to Sam Ashgarithe American artist seems to have found the main road and a way to create something personal, after a long time.

