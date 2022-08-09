“That ’90s Show”: Ashton Kutcher told why they decided with Mila Kunis to be part of the spin-off

The “That ’70s Show” spinoff he’s producing Netflix is taking more and more shape. Although there is no release date, “That ’90s Show” is on the radar of all fans of the series that starred Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Danny Masterson.

A decade and a half from the end of the memorable series, Ashton Kutcher referred to this new production and how he felt being part of this new story set in the 90s. “It’s really fun. The new cast is phenomenal.” the actor said to Varietyduring the red carpet of the premiere of “Vengeance”

The actor assured that it was very nostalgic to return to the recording set of the series that brought him to stardom and explained the reason why he and Mila Kunis decided to reprise their roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. “We thought, ‘Look, we’re only in the position we’re in because of that show, so let’s go back and do this.'”said it was the conversation they had with his current wife. “We came back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun,” he added.

The couple will be part of the guest actors that “That ’90s Show” will have, among which Thoper Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama also stand out.

The story of this spin-off will focus on Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), who visits her grandparents, Red (Red and Kitty) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) during the summer of 1995. They will be joined by a new cast made up of Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

Netflix has not yet given the official release date for “That ’90s Show”, so we will have to wait to see this new story.

