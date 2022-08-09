Tha Carter by Lil Wayne: let’s retrace the saga

Commonly regarded as one of the most influential hip hop artists in history, Lil Wayne is returning with the sequel to the main saga of his career with Tha Carter VI.

For the occasion, we take a step into the past and immerse ourselves in this saga, analyzing each disc of the series, deepening the iconicity of this group of works and the fundamental contribution that has made them a cornerstone of today’s hip hop.

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter saga

The saga to date consists of five discs, with the first being published eighteen years ago and is composed of:

Lil Wayne’s first Tha Carter

Released in 2004 and almost entirely produced by Mannie Freshthe first Carter marks a fundamental musical evolution in Lil Wayne’s career: if in previous records Tha Block Is Hot, Lights Out And 500 Degreez the material was much more ghetto music, with a freestyle style of the tracks, in Tha Carterwithout losing the extreme matrix of the road, Weezy exposes himself with more structured songs and a more new and cohesive sound.

A song like Hoes shows the development of Lil Wayne’s artistic personality, which differs from the more immature self of the previous records, finding the final version of his person musical.

The single Go DJin addition to being the rapper’s first success as a soloist, it undoubtedly makes space as one of the most successful songs of the project.

Tha Carter II

2005, the year following the release of the first Carter, marks Lil Wayne’s official entry into the landscape mainstream of American music, appearing in songs such as Gimme That from Chris Brownand releasing his first hit album, Tha Carter II.

With the productions managed by a greater breadth of producers known to the hip hop market, the album shows both freer schematic excerpts such as Money on My Mindboth street hits like Firemanand even an unprecedented softer side of Wayne as in Grown Man And Shooter with Robin Thickewhere his rapping is laid out on soft instrumentals with R&B refrains.

Tha Carter III

From a large section of the public considered the best rap album in history, overcoming a sea of ​​criticism at the time of its release, this record has undoubtedly (for better or for worse) changed hip hop and black music in general forever.

2008 was the year in which hip hop took a severe direction different from what it was before, examples of this change were undoubtedly the melodramatic. 808’s & Heartbreak from Kanye Westthe counterculturist entry into rap by Soulja Boyand the release of Tha Carter III.

With this record, musically and imaginatively, Lil Wayne served a sort of WikiHow manual for virtually every successful trapper and this manual is still in place fourteen years after its release. The rules of the manual are

The appellative “Lil” in the name

Relationship with the autotune on the 808

The mumble rap

The lyrical irreverence

Codeine

The numerous face tattoos and pigtails

All things unheard of on the big stage before the release of this record.

Lollipop, the rapper’s first mega-mega-mega hit, was a calling card to what rap music would become six / seven years after its release. The disc, even in its most “classic” moments such as Mr. Carter with Jay-Z, scans at a loud volume the inimitable artistic personality of Lil Wayne, which goes beyond the hip hop clichés. Productions like the one in La la were almost absent in rap at the time, as was that of To Millione of the most iconic pieces of 2000s urban music, which follows the musical direction of Weezy’s freestyle pieces, reaching its peak.

With half a million sales on the first day of release, over a million in the first week, selling over six million copies in the United States, it was the best-selling record in the country in 2008, and one of the best-selling rap albums ever.

The critical acclaim was no less: winner ai Grammysis listed by Rolling Stone Billobard And Complex on their lists of the best albums in history.

Tha Carter IV

Success sometimes goes to your head. After Tha Carter III Lil Wayne feels (reasonably) invincible, and decides (unreasonably) to release a terrible rock album titled Rebirth. The record fails in the worst ways everywhere, and the artist finds himself having to regain so much of what he had built: and it was thus that he published I Am Not a Human Being and subsequently his best quality album, Tha Carter IV.

TC4 shows a remarkable artistic versatility, like no other work of the rapper, and in every sector Weezy rocks. 6 Foot 7 Foot is a purely punchline piece that follows the formula of To Milliwhere the rapper flexes his lyrical skills like never before, and the whole is seasoned with an absurd extrabeat line of Cory Gunz.

Okay, I lost my mind, it’s somewhere out there stranded / I think you stand under me if you don’t understand me

John with Rick Ross is a hardcore track that reflects the more aggressive side of the two MC’s, spraying charge from all pores. She Will with Drake it has a dark and aggressive atmosphere, with a splendid musicality at the base, ingenious bars by Wayne and a refrain well performed by the Jewish rapper. How to Love it is the most pop song that Weezy has ever proposed to his audience (as well as being the only one by the rapper following his very first works to not contain swear words). It’s about a ballad accompanied by an acoustic guitar where the artist serenades a woman raised in shady environments, explaining to her how she deserves a better life and how he intends to make her have it. Here the levels are high. The introspective Mirror with Bruno Mars it is another diamond of the sparkling record, where the artists express a wonderful introspection on the dissatisfaction they have towards their own person.

Lookin ‘at me now I can see my past / Damn I look just like my fuckin’ dad

Among the clippings of the album, the overbearing one also stands out Blunt Blowin and the soft So Special with John Legend.

Tha Carter V

The last episode of the Carter we have seen so far is the one that has suffered the most turbulent publication. In 2012 Lil Wayne states that the day he will have published T.has Carter V his career will have come to an end. And if this made his audience hope that the record was slow in coming, T.has Carter V however, it exceeded every single expectation of delay, so much so that many now gave it to a phantom record that would never be released to the public.

The recording began in 2012, but the problems that the rapper had with his artistic “father”, as well as head of his label (Ca $ h Money), Birdman, put the album on standby for several years, where Birdman blocked the music from any release. All this unwittingly prolonged the work on the record, and greatly distrusted Wayne’s desire to make music. However, the hip hop scene did not turn its back on all of this, with virtually every rapper on the scene (from new to old) inviting Lil Wayne on his record to motivate him to continue his rapping journey, once again punctuating the his status as a legend.

T.has Carter V came out in 2018, and between goliardic and personal episodes, he paints the human growth behind the artist, exposing the self-analysis and the reflections that Wayne repeated during the arduous journey undertaken towards the publication of the disc.

Impossible not to mention the cathartic last verse of the disc in Let It All Work Outconcerning his attempted suicide at a young age.

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI is on its way

Announced during the first days of August 2022, a project that appears unexpected, especially after the numerous statements that saw the fifth episode of the Carter as the final chapter of the series.

The disc will follow Funeralan album with a total of 32 tracks, which did not see Weezy in the best of its forms, as it appeared visibly worn and worn by the fatigue of the previous project.

We will see what the rapper will have to propose in the next chapter of his series, which has the credit of having marked hip hop over the years and changed the music of modern times.