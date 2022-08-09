test screenings would have been bad as Batgirl

Black Adam is one of the great bets of the DC Extended Universe with the figure Dwayne Johnson in the lead, but there is bad news for fans.

Dwayne Johnson has been repeating for a long time that Black Adam arrive at DC Extended Universe with the purpose of “alter the hierarchy of power” of the brand and give it a new champion at the level of characters like Superman and Batman. In this way, the hype of DCEU fans is very high regarding the next entry in the franchise and the trailer for the film with the participation of the Justice Society of America justified the wait.

The truth is that the DC Extended Universe is currently going through a moment of transition where they even canceled a movie that was almost complete, batgirl, thus modifying the course that all these characters are going to have in the near future. The CEO of Warner Discovery who is the point man for the DCEU warned that he has a 10-year plan for the brand “Marvel-like”.

In this context, the executive mentioned The Flash, Shazam 2 Y Black Adam like good movies “can be better” so it is to be expected that the crews of all these films will return to work to try to meet the demands of the new managers of the DC Extended Universe. Dwayne Johnson he had been dissatisfied with the first cut of the film a few months ago.

Does Black Adam promise more than he delivers?

In the same line we can talk about the test projections of Black Adam. According to insiders Erik Davis and Umberto González, the test projections of Black Adam They were as bad as batgirl. Recall that the film starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton was listed as “a badly run television episode”. It appears that the director’s cut of the film starring Dwayne Johnson had a similar reaction in the public.

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Odelya Halevi, Marwan Kenzari, and Quintessa Swindell, among others. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from scripts by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. The long-awaited film DC Extended Universe It will hit theaters around the world on October 20, 2022.

The brand’s next film is Black Adam which has the plus of having Dwayne Johnson to fill the movie theaters. On December 21 we can expect to see Shazam! Fury of the Godsthe long-awaited sequel that promises to be one of the best installments of the saga and will arrive on March 17, 2023 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that clarifies the rumors about the presence or elimination of Amber Heard in the plot headed by Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry.