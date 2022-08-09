Tell me what generation you’re from… and I’ll tell you which celebrity is with you

What is the difference between “Millennials” and “Centennials”? And between “Baby Boomers” and “Generation X”? What are those whose generation was even earlier called? The truth is that talking about generations is always ambiguous, but knowing their basic traits and the famous personalities that are in each of them can help to understand them better. SILENT GENERATION Ad A generation that receives this name for being born in a time of silence between crises and wars. And it is that, although many of them led social movements, the silent majority used to not express their opinion on current issues. The great Depression of the 1930s, World War II or the Korean War impact the birth and growth of the Silent Generation. And it is that those born between 1926 and 1945 are considered to be from this generation (although sometimes the dates vary towards 1925-1942 or 1928-1945). Some famous personalities belonging to this generation are: Paul McCartney (80 years old), Sophia Loren (87), Isabel Allende (80), Bob Dylan (81), Harrison Ford (80), or the very Pope Francis (85) and nothing more and nothing less than your Majesty Elizabeth II Queen of England (96). Ad YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: ‘La Reina del Sur’ will return to the screens of Telemundo with a ‘renewed’ Teresa Mendoza

The young Greta Thunberg, a rising voice for the defense of the environment, belongs to generation Z.

BABY BOOMERS To the "Baby Boomers" or "Baby Boom Generation" They are called that because they were born in a time of high birth rates after the wars. Although the dates vary, the range usually encompasses those born between 1946 and 1965.

Some of the traits that are attributed to this generation are independence, confidence, and a lot of comfort in administrative positions. In many countries, they came of age in a time of growth and expansion. On the other hand, not all of them finish adapting to the new technologies and the strong current ideological changes. doHave you ever heard the expression “Ok Boomer”? Well, now they know what the young people who use it are referring to: it is a way of telling the “older” that something they think or comment on is typical of a past generation. Brad Pitt (58), Madonna (63), Susan Sarandon (75), Gloria Estefan (64), Tom Cruise (60), Brian May (75), Meryl Streep (73), Elton John (75), Manu Chao ( 61), Oprah Winfrey (68) or Arnold Schwarzenegger (75) are some of the famous that belong to this generation. GENERATION X The children of the “Boomers” and the Silent Ones, who saw the birth of social and cultural movements during the reconstruction of Europe. They are the generation that grew up in the so-called “80s”. A generation in which “workaholics” (workaholics) abound because they were born in an era where duty prevailed over idealism, so they are widely hardworking.

Members of Generation X lived through historic moments like the fall of the Berlin Wall. They enjoyed the expansion of musical genres such as Punk, Grunge, Indie and Techno. In fact, they have lived through the arrival of new technologies during their adult years. Mostly dates between 1965 and 1980 are attributed to those born of this generation. Although sometimes the initial range is extended until 1960 and the end varies between 1977 and 1985. It is a generation full of stars: Shakira (45), Angelina Jolie (47), Luis Miguel (52), Jennifer Lopez (52), Will Smith (53), Kim Kardashian (41), Chayanne (54), Eva Longoria ( 47), Zinedine Zidane (50), Marc Antohny (53), Carlos Baute (48), Daddy Yankee (45), are just a few examples.

“MILLENNIALS” OR GENERATION AND “Millennials”, a word on everyone’s lips. Those also known as “Generation Y” are often highly criticized by part of the media and society, as well as valued by those who are modernizing. They are the last generation of the last millennium and the first batch of “digital natives”. And it is that the majority consideration is that this generation includes those born between 1981 and 1995. Although the range varies between 1977 and 1982 as initial years, and sometimes extends to 1996 as final years.

The footballer Le Messi is framed in generation Y.