Table of positions and results of the J6 in the AP 2022
The shares corresponding to day 6 of the Women’s MX League in the current Apertura 2022 tournament it has reached its inevitable end, with the tie at the Victoria stadium between the Xolas de Tijuana and the Tuzas del Pachuca.
The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara Directed by Mexican coach Juan Pablo Alfaro, they remain the best team in the semester, continuing to be at the top of the classification and with a perfect pace after their victory against the Diablas Rojas del Toluca.
In a matchday 6 dominated by the home team, the red and white squad and the Rojinegras del Atlas are the only clubs that still do not know the defeat in the present Opening tournament 2022 of the Women’s MX League.
Forward Christina Burkenroad of the Rayadas de Monterrey takes the top spot in the individual scoring table with seven goals; while Charlyn Corral from Tuzas del Pachuca with six points, Stephanie Ribeiro from Pumas from UNAM, Stephany Mayor from Tigres from UANL, Kiana Palacios from Águilas del América and Fabiola Santamaría from Gallos Blancos from Querétaro complete the podium. with five, respectively.
RESULTS OF THE DAY 6 OF THE FEMALE MX LEAGUE IN THE OPENING 2022
- Queretaro 2-2 Mazatlan FC
- UANL Tigers 4-1 Puebla
- Blue Cross 0-1 Saints
- Pumas UNAM 3-0 Atletico San Luis
- Chivas 2-0 Toluca
- Necaxa 0-4 Striped
- Leon 2-2 America
- FC Juarez 0-2 Atlas
- Tijuana 3-3 Pachuca
