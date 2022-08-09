Sylvester Stallone explains secret of eternal health

We finally have the advice we were looking for: Sylvester Stallone explains his advice for eternal health, how to live forever and ever for “eight dollars a day”. He tells it himself in an Instagram video.

“Welcome to lunchtime. People tell me hey Sly, what do you do to keep fit, what do you eat, how do you manage to spend all these years here. It’s a very simple, diverse diet that covers all the bases and activates your muscles, like pancakes, ice cream, more ice cream, and water.”

Sylvester Stallone’s entire careerspanning five decades, goes back to his early success with Rocky (1976) – he is currently working on the reboot of Rocky IV after confessing that he almost died after his fight with Dolph Lundgren, he has already announced that he is withdrawing from the sequel to the Creed franchise and has said goodbye to the saga of the Mercenaries–, the well-known story of a helpless boxer who wrote and starred in it. Of course, Sly needs no introduction, and his filmography speaks for itself.

The 75-year-old actor frequently speaks on Instagram about the “crossroads moments” in his life. and his career in which he has felt that he faced insurmountable obstacles, from one of his first auditions, in which he learned a valuable lesson about how to recover from rejection (and scare director Woody Allen), to the later challenges, how to get that the sequel to Rocky Balboa was made despite widespread doubts that anyone would want to see a new installment after a gap of 16 years.

In another post, Stallone shared a clip of himself that he filmed during a recent visit to the Library of Congress, where he submitted one of his first pieces of writing based on the works of Edgar Allen Poe in the early 1970s, without thinking that some I would get to visit her. “So here I am, more than 50 years later, in the same place that this cold, penniless writer with big ambitions sent his material to”said.

“This is an example that blood, sweat and dreams can come true”, detailed in the photo caption. “I wasn’t a very good student, in fact they asked me to drop out of at least a dozen schools, but once on the street I knew I had to apply myself and I started writing. I didn’t know what I was doing but I didn’t stop… As you can see see at the end of this post what can be achieved against all odds. Keep going.”

