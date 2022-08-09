Steven Spielberg records his first music video with a cell phone

After a 58-year career in the world of cinema, steven spielberg directed and recorded his first video clip, and he has done it with a smartphone and in one shot.

This is the music video of cannibal, the latest single from the folk rock musician Marcus Mumfordreported the artist through his social networks.

“On Sunday, July 3, in the gymnasium of an institute of New YorkSteven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one take and with his phone,” he tweeted. mumford in a publication in which they also appeared in several photographs with the director during filming.

Likewise, Mumford explained that the actress and wife of Spielberg, kate capshawwas in charge of the production and artistic direction, while the British performer Carey Mulligan (‘The Great Gatsby’, 2013) was responsible for the costumes and sound for the video clip.

On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. pic.twitter.com/9KUvONG4u3 —Marcus Mumford (@marcusmumford) July 18, 2022

“I am overwhelmed by the support from the people that surrounds me to put out music, I can not express in words all my gratitude (…) Kate and Steven have left me speechless, I can not thank you enough”, concluded the musician in a thread on Twitter.

Marcus Mumbforda member of the band Mumford & Sons, now releases ‘cannibal‘, a solo single that serves as a preview of a record work that will be released on September 17.

For its part, Spielberg will return to the big screen with a feature film semi-autobiographical about his childhood in the state of Arizona, although the filmmaker was born in Cincinatti, whose premiere is scheduled for November 24, Thanksgiving Day.

With information from EFE.