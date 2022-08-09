Stars of ‘Travellers: Lost in Time’ recommend their favorite movies and series to watch on HBO Max – CINEMABLEND

Do you like time jump stories? So you should know that HBO Max is premiering with ‘Travellers: Lost in Time’, which is why Alejandro de la Madrid and Juan Pablo Monterrubio shared their tastes to watch at home.

If you thought that superheroes were the only ones who could move through time and realities, this is not entirely true and to verify it we will talk about Travelers: Lost in Timea film that has just been added to the HBO Max catalog with a story to enjoy with the family from Fernanda Castillo, Juan Pablo Monterrubio, Patricio Alvarado, Fabrizio Santini and Alejandro de la Madrid.

The story follows Leo (Monterrubio), a boy with a great imagination who creates a homemade time machine to go in search of his father and best friend, believing that he is trapped somewhere in the past. It is thanks to his ingenuity and, of course, his imagination, that lead him to find a lot of adventures on this journey.

His life changes when, by chance, he meets the new boy in the neighborhood, Bobby (Alvarado), who shares several gestures with his father and given Leo’s mission, this makes him believe that he has successfully traveled to the past and has found. However, things take an exciting turn for the two when the two boys actually end up stuck in time..

And to learn a little more about its protagonists, Juan Pablo Monterrubio and Alex de la Madrid shared with us what their favorite movies and series are to enjoy on HBO Max: “I would recommend Superman & Lois because this isn’t your typical (Tyler Hoechlin) Superman series, this is from another perspective”said the young actor, who proved to be a fan of the DCEU by confessing that he enjoys the super speed of Flash (Ezra Miller).

In addition, time was given to specify why Leo, his character in Travelers: Lost in Timewould be a big fan of Steven Spielberg’s work: “Leo would see Ready Player One: Start the gamebecause he loves science, discovering things and adventure, he would see it a thousand times”.

On the other hand, he also spoke of his liking for Mystery on Demand, recommending Scooby Doo Where Are You?, Well, he considers himself a lover of suspense and of course, of that Great Dane who loves Scooby biscuits.

Travelers: Lost in Time It also has a touch of magic, family and friends just like… the Harry Potter saga, which is why Juan Pablo Monterrubio shared that he would never stop watching these movies available in the HBO Max catalog. The same happens with the last title you enjoyed on the platform: Spider-Man No Way Homeone of the biggest blockbusters of Marvel Studios by bringing together the spider versions of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

To close your round of recommendations, Monterrubio confessed that the stories based on the novels of JK Rowling They are his thing, so he added the saga to his top 3 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Harry Potter and the Two LEGO Movies.

On the other hand, Alejandro de la Madrid, Mexican actor that you will surely remember in four moons Y Temperance, He took time to recognize the work of his fellow nationals and recommended that the public take a look at Cappadociawhere we could see Juan Manuel Bernal, Dolores Heredia and Aida López in this successful drama.

Although he also showed that his taste in series covers a wide spectrum that goes from game of Thrones, The cow and the chick, Succession, Sex and the City Y Big Little Liesproductions that within their genre managed to gain a great fandom and to date continue to be topics of conversation, even HBO Max continues betting on renewing these stories as the sequel starring Jon Snow (Kit Harington) that surely no fan will want to miss.

Now you know: Travelers: Lost in Time it is a film that will not only address jumps in time, magic and reflect on the value of family and friends, also counts among its cast with true connoisseurs of fantasy, cartoons and science fiction. This makes us calm, because the new HBO Max story is in the best hands there could be for this mission.