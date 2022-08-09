Stallone’s muscles in the 80s on a day of fishing

Sylvester Stallone became popular in Hollywood and around the world thanks to two movie sagas: Rocky and Rambo. It was his best time as an actor and in which he had the best body. He worked hard and daily in the gym, and he was really strong. His abs, his quadriceps and his biceps were top and a vintage photo that we found on instagram proves it.

In the image, good old Sly appears on a luxury yacht, next to a huge freshly caught fish. Fishing was one of his great hobbies and he took advantage of his free time to go sailing and cast the rod.

He was about 30 years old and his great body was one of the most applauded in Hollywood. Then came other action movie stars like Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jason Statham or Dwyane Johnson, The Rock, who have surpassed him in volume and muscle if we’re honest.

Now, at 76, he is still in good shape and it is common to see Stallone in the gym practicing boxing or lifting weights, both with machines and with free weights. “Sport is health,” he often comments.

