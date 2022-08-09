Spoilers WWE Main Event August 8, 2022

Few hours ago, WWE held broadcasts of Monday Night RAW from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Before seeing the show for USA Network, attendees at the venue in Cleveland, Ohio witnessed the recordings of various matches for the Main Event.

The company recorded two confrontations for its exclusive streaming program. Featured participation includes Mustafa Ali, who returns to the Main Event after competing for a shot at the United States Championship. The latest events on RAW and SmackDown will complete the episode that will be broadcast on Hulu Network on August 4.

Next, we review the quick results of the recording day.



Results WWE Main Event August 11, 2022

– Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin.

– Mustafa Ali defeated T-Bar.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.