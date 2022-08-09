Here we leave you the spoilers WWE Main Event August 11, 2022.

WWE recorded this Monday a new Main Event show before the broadcast of Monday Night Raw. That episode will air Thursday on Hulu. Without further ado, here are the WWE Main Event spoilers for August 11, 2022, courtesy of Xylot Themes.

Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin

Mustafa Ali defeated T-BAR

