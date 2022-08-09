Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine from Broken Hearts, are they boyfriends in real life? | Purple Hearts | Netflix movie | nnda nnlt | FAME

Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine they have so much chemistry “Badly wounded hearts” (“Purple Hearts” in its original language) that some of his followers think that the protagonists of the Netflix romantic movie They have a love relationship in real life.

The drama based on the book of the same name by Tess Wakefield follows the story of Cassie, a singer-songwriter seeking success while working at a bar to pay her bills and the medication she requires to treat her diabetes, and Luke, a former addict who becomes a Marine to make amends for his past.

Despite being very different, Casie and Luke marry to obtain the benefits that the military offers its members and wives: health insurance and more money. But a tragedy transforms their fake relationship into a very real one. Then, Did this love story cross the screens?

What was a marriage of convenience becomes true love in “Wounded Hearts” (Photo: Netflix)

SOFIA CARSON AND NICHOLAS GALITZINE, ARE THEY BOYFRIEND IN REAL LIFE?

sophia carson he does not usually share details of his private life on his social networksThus, there is no indication of a possible romance with Nicholas Galitzine27-year-old British actor known for his roles in films such as “High Strung” (2016), “Handsome Devil” (2016), “Cinderella” (2021) and “wounded hearts” (2022).

In her interview with Coveteyr, the 29-year-old actress confessed that all her life she was very afraid of falling in love because she didn’t want to feel vulnerable and get hurt. In addition, she in conversation with Extra she said: “For me, it’s about my art, music and movies that I present to the world and not about my personal life.”.

“I still love sharing personal moments that are special to me with fans, but it was definitely a choice to keep my private life private because this is not what this is about for me. It’s about more than that”, he added.

Although in 2016 rumors arose about an alleged love relationship between the protagonist of “Purple Hearts” and Sofía Vergara’s son, Manolo González, neither confirmed the romance.

It all started with a photograph with Manolo that sophia carson shared on his Instagram account in 2016 and escalated when in 2018, Manolo posted a video of him doing squats while carrying Sofia on his shoulders.

Since then, the actress who gave life to Evie in the “Descendants” saga has not been linked to anyone else until the premiere of “wounded hearts”. Nevertheless, officially still single and focused on her artistic career.

Also, according to her interview with Cosmopolitan in 2019, she doesn’t want to date anyone in the entertainment industry. “I made the decision about two years ago that I don’t want to date anyone in the business. [del entretenimiento]. So as you can imagine that makes it a bit difficult”.