Show off your beautiful gray hair with 4 infallible haircuts that are elegant and easy to maintain

battle with gray hair at two weeks of dyeing our hair is a nightmare, therefore, the platinum hair trend it came to stay. If you still don’t dare because you think it will age you, you’re wrong, the key is in the cut and a good nuance: show off your beautiful gray hair with 4 infallible haircuts, elegant and easy to maintain.

There are those who like let his beautiful gray hair grow and who prefer hide them because they don’t like the idea of ​​having “silver threads” in their hair, whatever the case is fine, the most important thing is that you feel comfortable and more beautiful than ever. However, we cannot deny that the platinum was crowned the trend of the year.

Just as you read it! Since some celebrities decided to abandon dyes for show off your gray hair with pride, for instance, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Biel, Julia Roberts, Katie Holmes, Meryl Streep, Jamie Lee Curtis and here in Mexico our beautiful Veronica Castro, more and more women are encouraged to wear this flattering style by providing a lot of elegance.

Photo: Getty Images

It is true that gray hair is not always white or gray, in some cases they look yellowish and instead of making us feel like glamorous “ice princesses”, our hair ends up looking sloppy, parched and battered, Thanks to the overexposure to the sun that oxidizes eumelanin, a pigment responsible for giving tone to our hair, describes an article published by National Library of Medicine.

Before returning to the dyes, we share with you 4 ideal haircuts to show off your beautiful gray hairI assure you that you will love them and they will make all the difference for Do not dye your hair again with dyes that only damage the hair fiber of your hair. In addition, in this note you will find some tricks against yellow gray hair

Haircuts for gray hair

1. Pixie with raised bangs to show off gray hair

This style is a type of hair with a lot of personality and strength, especially because with the gray hair gives a lot of prominence to facial featuresthat is why, in addition to highlighting your facial features, you will get a fresher image. Forget believing that you will look aged, if you wear it textured and faded, I’m sure you’ll look beautiful.

Just ask your stylist to make it a little longer in the front, opt for a raised fringe for a more feminine and alluring touch, blend and style with a round brush for more volume. How beautiful!

Photo: Instagram @henniegebhardt

2. Midi bob to show off gray hair

wear it with bangs to the cheek will bring light to the face because well-cared-for gray hair provides luminosity to the skin, being shorter you can comb it very easily, you can experiment wearing it wavy, curly, with wet effect fringes, but make it look as natural as possible.

Photo: Instagram @greceghanem

3. Long bob with bangs to show off gray hair

If you add layers and bangs to this classic version of the bob, I’m sure it will be a guaranteed great look because a fringe always gives a rejuvenated appearance and the layers give a lot of movement to the hair. You dare?

Photo: Instagram @carmenshairdos

4. Layered XXL mane

It is true that the longer your hair can lose its beautiful natural shine, why? Because the hair’s natural oils cannot reach the ends, therefore, it is recommended hydrate it regularly. However, it does not mean that you cannot wear a powerful XXL mane like that of Andie McDowell, to get this look, you just have to cut it in V in layers.

Photo: Getty Images

Another cut that you will surely love is the Shaggy because this disheveled effect is usually very flattering when you don’t have much time it is attractive, youthful and goes perfect with the grayest gray hairs, but the most advisable thing is to wear it with a curtain fringe.

Photo: Instagram @alanasparrow

Now, if you did a platinum to start leaving your gray hair, but notice that they look yellowishDon’t worry, the most important thing is keep it hydrated. uses toning shampoos with mild surfactants derived from amino acids such as sodium methyl cocoyl taurate, sodium cocoyl glutamate, sodium cocoyl glycinate, sodium lauroyl sarcosinate, cocamidopropyl betaine and glycosides.

Conditioner with moisturizers such as glycerin, sorbitol or hyaluronic acid, those that are protein-based help repair hair and keep it hydrated.

On the other hand, oils such as jojoba, grape, borage and macadamia reinforce the cuticles between them to prevent dehydration.

now that you know what haircuts favor gray hair, apply yourself with one of them, take a screenshot and show it to your stylist for your next makeover, You will look prettier than ever and you will never spend a penny on dyes again.

