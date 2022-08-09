Short medium and long haircuts for women from 40 to 50

The stars put their hair in the hands of the most skilled, creative and brilliant hair artists. A great reason to look at their heads, cuts, color and shades, folds and get the best ideas for your hairstyles. So when it comes to choosing the best short, medium and long haircuts for women in their forties and fifties, it is on the red carpets and in the Instagram profiles of the most famous Hollywood hairstylists that you can go and look for the most suitable sources of inspiration. .

Enzo Angileri, Los Angeles-based Sicilian hairstylist, creator of iconic cuts and hairstyles from Charlize Theron to Adriana Lima, provides a number of iconic cuts to follow for short, medium and long hair. And he suggests never hindering the movement of the hair which, by nature, was born to move with the body.

Short hair: the pixie cut with maxi bangs

Short hair for forties and fifties discovers an emblematic and sublime cut in the iconic one, worn by Demi Moore in the Ghost movie. Operation nostalgia: the same cut, typical of the Nineties, has been adopted, in a new and modern interpretation, by the American supermodel Grace Elizabeth. This is a pixie cut with maxi fringe that falls on the forehead. “I would make it even more slender, lighter”, explains Enzo Angileri, “with some lighter tones that make it more vibrant. Perfect for a woman over forty”.

A very short cut can rejuvenate and revolutionize a face instantly. Good at bringing very short cuts, studied to the millimeter, which alternate between modeling and shaving, there are Charlene of Monaco and Charlize Theron.

Medium hair never dull

The mistake that can be made in the case of medium hair cuts is that they can be trivial, without personality. There is, however, no danger if Miley Cyrus’ scissors are replicated – with her wavy shag, in a Hollywood blond – and those of Emma Stone. Her long lob, with her Sixties aesthetic, is made contemporary by a side-shifted fringe and a few well-executed razor strokes.

Long hair: yes to moderate layers

International stars love long hair, at any age. “Length is always positive but I do not recommend excessive lengths”, says Enzo Angileri, “a free vivacity, accompanied by fringes and scaling performed to create volumes and frame the face is ideal”. No rigid and crystallized hair: the naturalness of movement is primary when long hair belongs to women over forty and fifty.

