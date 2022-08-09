She-Hulk has copied a trick from Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder has served as an example for the filming of She-Hulk, the new Marvel series. Taika Waititi points our way…

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the star of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslanytalked about how the film crew brought to life the CGI part of Jennifer Walters. And, apparently, Thor: Love and Thunder was key in the production. Tatiana Maslany pointed out that, beyond the obvious motion capture suit, the team did an outstanding job.

“We had a motion capture suit, but that was only part of it. Then we pretended to be on a platform, at a specific height from the ground. My scene partner acted with me, being on top, as if that was my height.

This technique of she hulk was also employed by Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder. Thus they helped her to portray the physical force that caused her transformation into the mighty thor.

The series team also borrowed, in addition to Thor: Love and Thundertechniques used in Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame to give life to Thanos. Tatiana Maslany relates that sometimes “there was also this absurd thing that was like the frozen face of She-Hulk” stuck to her helmet. Josh Brolin he wore a Thanos-like head on a pole above his helmet. This is how he helped his companions to look in the right place when they talked to Thanos in the movies of Marvel.

A technical necessity that has been in Marvel Studios since the beginning

Needless to say, bringing MCU characters to life isn’t always as easy as putting on a costume. From the beginning, actors have had to make use of “mobcap” suits to help portray elaborate aspects or characters that are huge, as is the case with she hulk or the one of Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder.

As time has passed and more characters have been introduced to the MCU, new techniques have come with them. While the helmet trick and motion capture suit used by Tatiana Maslany in she hulk It’s not exactly new, but it’s an indicator of the resources that go into portraying these amazing heroes.