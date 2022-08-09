Shakira could serve a sentence in jail: trouble for the singer

Shakira is one of the most famous singers in the world: for a few months now she has ended up at the center of attention for her private life

Shakira, for a few months now, he has been the center of attention for his private life. To reveal everything is TgCom, who told what is happening at this moment in the life of the famous pop star. After the difficult separation from Pique, there are new troubles in sight for the singer. The Barcelona prosecutor’s office, in fact, has come to ask for eight years in prison and here a 24 million euro fine for the accusation of tax evasion. We’re talking about the same one he went to court three years ago.

According to prosecutors, the singer is guilty of having stolen 14.5 million euros from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014, among other things she refuses any kind of agreement and seems ready to go to trial. In fact, she thinks she is innocent and has reported a total violation of her rights and the abusive methods of the prosecution, but she is quite confident that time and justice will prove her right.

Shakira risks jail? What’s happening to the singer

According to the heavy accusations, the famous star would not have declared his income to the Spanish tax authorities in the years 2012, 2013 and 2014 when he lived in Spain, but continued to maintain his tax residence in the Bahamas Islands which are considered a real tax haven. until 2015.

Shakira claims to have changed residence to follow her children’s partner and father, Gerdard Piqué, Barcelona player. The prosecution instead argues that she already lived in the Catalan capital between 2013 and 2014, and which consequently would have had to pay several taxes.

So, for all these reasons, the world pop star is in danger of getting into really big trouble. We just have to wait to find out what her fate will be and if she will be able to prove her innocence.