Shakira and Gerard Piqué, the defender lost his starting place in Barcelona: here are the ‘moral’ accusations of his coach Xavi

After the wife also the place from holder. Which he will try to win back. But in short: it is not a good time to Gerard Piqué. Barcelona coach Xavi has in fact informed him that he is not part of the plans and will not be starting next season. For his part, the defender, at the center of the gossip rumors for the end of his relationship with the singer Shakira, insisted on continuing in blaugrana and has assured that he will fight for the post. According to sources cited by the ‘Mundo Deportivo‘, Xavi made it clear to the 35-year-old player, after inquiring about his mood, motivation and physical situation, that if he is not one hundred percent in all he is no longer suitable to be part of Barcelona. The coach also stressed that he should lead an orderly and regulated extrasport life and that he should adapt his salary to the needs of the club. Piqué replied to the manager that he wanted to prove that he is wrong about him and that he still has the will to prove that he is the best central defender of the team, regardless of new signings, and that he will do his best to prove it. The player then assured him that he will not be affected by personal problems. As for the motivationPiqué said he is better off than in 2008, when he arrived at Barça under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.