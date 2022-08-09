Senhit on the radio with the single “Follow me”

Available in radio and online rotation on all digital platforms “Follow me”, the new single by the singer Senhit

Out “Follow Me”, The new single by the Italian Eritrean singer SENHIT featuring TORY LANEZ, Canadian rapper with 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 4 and a half million followers!

Tory Lanez, born in 1992, has climbed the Billboard Hot 100 several times since she was a teenager when she released her first songs. His debut mixtape with which he began to make himself known, “TL 2 TO”, was from 2009. His 2014 mixtape, “Lost Cause”, became a great success thanks to the two singles “Luv”, which reached 19th place on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and “Say It,” which reached 23rd place on the same chart. She subsequently released her first studio album “I Told You” (which peaked at # 4 on the “US Billboard Top 200”). She has collaborated with many artists including Wiz Khalifa, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown and Lil Tjay. Her latest album is “Alone at Prom” (2021) inspired by the sounds of the 80s.

The song has a captivating, sparkling, summery beat, of which the singer will give a taste already on Saturday 2 July at Milano Pride, performing on the main stage of this extraordinary festival of freedom, in Piazza Sempione (Arco della Pace – approximate time 20.30).

After having participated for several years in Bologna Pride, in fact, he takes the stage of the Milan event for the first time (organized by the Pride Commission of the CIG Arcigay Milano in collaboration with the associations of the Rainbow Coordination). With her artistic career, Senhit, a citizen of the world, Italian of Eritrean origin, has always launched messages against all forms of discrimination, in favor of the enhancement of identity, thanks to a music that has no borders and that transmits positive vibrations for dancing and sing together.

Senhit will support the importance of respect for oneself and for others by promoting a culture focused on the enhancement of diversity, which finally allows everyone to express themselves freely.

Senhit’s music will transmit overwhelming energy at a party based on love, respect and sharing!

Multifaceted artist, singer, actress and performer, born in Bologna but a citizen of the world, Senhit boasts performances all over the world and collaborations with the likes of Benny Benassi, Flo Rida and Steve Aoki. With the song “Adrenalina”, brought to the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 together with Flo Rida and with the artistic direction of Luca Tommassini, representing San Marino, Senhit conquered the final evening and an international audience! Thanks to this hit single and the Freaky Trip To Rotterdam, the Eurovision project that Senhit created together with Luca Tommassini during the pandemic to unite fans from all over the world, she has become one of the best-known artists in the Eurovision audience. .

www.senhit.com

Related