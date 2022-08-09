Selena Gomez’s future plans with motherhood: “One day I’ll get tired of this” – Music

Some days ago Selena Gomez He claimed self-love on his social networks, accepting bodies as they are and without judging anyone. Showing off her curves and showing off her pride, she became one of the leading women of the week, her words being highly applauded by showing her reality. But, despite the fact that she is doing great in the workplace, the artist has not yet found true love and she has revealed in an interview that she would like to get married and have children one day, leaving music aside. .

the singer of ‘The heart wants what it wants’ She has been involved in more relationships since Justin, but nothing very formal. Recall that the two met in 2009, when Bieber’s manager introduced them. After the first approach, they became inseparable bles. After denying it for several months, the couple finally began to show themselves in public. They were together until 2018, yes, with interruptions in between, ‘Jelena’ was the teenage dream.

Between these interruptions, the singer went out with ‘The Weeknd’, an intense and short relationship, with whom it did not work either. After Selena finished, she got sick and although they did not return, both Justin and The Weeknd expressed concern about the singer’s health.

Recently the singer has starred with Steve Martin and Martin Short a series for Disney+ called: “Only murders in the building”, After all the recording, the singer has confessed that her standards in love are very high thanks to these two actors.

In May this year, she had her hosting debut on the famous American show ‘Saturday night Live’, in which it caused a sensation. The actress and singer made her monologue in which she assured that she is open to love and that at this point she would accept ‘whatever’. Humor was the channel to refer to her sentimental situation: “I just want to let the universe know that I’m manifesting love. I would like to say that I am looking for my soulmate, but right now I will take anyone.”

At 30 years old, she feels much more mature to be in a relationship and assured that she wants to be a mother: “I hope to be married and to be a mother.” said. “Someday I’ll get tired of all this, so I’ll probably spend most of my life in philanthropy before I’m at peace.” Gomez said.

On the other hand, the artist affirms that she has stayed away from Instagram for her mental health: “So I got rid of Instagram on my phone, I gave that power to my assistant. So everything I post, I just text them instead of having to worry about logging in myself. I don’t even know my password.” , featured a new episode of the series TaTaTu ‘Giving Back Generation‘

In the same program, Selena recommended that all her followers take breaks from social networks, even for a short time: “Maybe take the weekend off or start with a day where you just don’t pay attention to it and are really present to what’s around you,” said, “I think that’s crucial and part of our mental health.”