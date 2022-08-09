Selena Gomez’s claim on self-love, authenticity and curvy bodies

Selena Gomez has said ‘enough’ to the stereotypes that have been harassing her for years from the media or the heaters of her social networks, who, on occasions, have branded her as “fat” stating that she no longer looks “as thin as in previous years “.

However, many more are added to the case of the singer, since on more than one occasion, women have seen each other exposed to constant judgment from society.

This equation, added to the fact of being a public figure, results in a constant focus on all aspects of his physique.

For this reason, the interpreter of ice-cream has shown his face more vindictive and has made public his lack of interest in making society happy, stating that her only goal is to be a healthy, real and happy woman.

Selena Gomez is an authentic woman, who fights day after day to vindicate her self-love and to not obsessively seek physical perfection.

There are several occasions in which the American from 30 years has denounced that bodies experience changes and it is normal to gain or lose weight, just as it is completely natural not to have smooth skin without stretch marks, pimples and cellulite.

In the same way, the artist usually claims that we are not obliged to have a normative body or to be ashamed and hide for not having the flattest abdomen in the world.

Once again, Selena has claimed diversity and respect for the female body on social networks, where she has spoken loud and clear and has stated that she no longer wants to hide her belly on the beach just to simulate a figure that follows social dictates.

His viral ‘Body positive’ message

Selena Gomez understands the importance of loving, accepting and respecting each other at the same time. The artist has learned to preserve her self-esteem and prioritize her mental and physical health over the criticism of others and the canons of beauty established in society.

Of course, health comes first and this is precisely what the singer knows a lot about, since suffer from lupus, news that she made public in 2015. It is a chronic autoimmune disease that she has been living with for years and that makes her change her weight constantly, looking very thin in stages or curvier in others.

However, and as the saying goes, there is no harm that does not come for good. Selena has managed to see and take advantage of the positive aspects of her illness: she has learned to love herself and to value life above what others think, appearing very comfortable in a swimsuit with her current figure.

In this way, she has published a video that has gone viral on TikTok showing that she is not ashamed of her “belly”: “I am not going to put it in. The real bellies are back,” she said, very proud of herself.

With this statement, Selena has helped many people, since she has given a great lesson in self-love and acceptance with this video, which has also been highly applauded on networks, flooding with ‘Body Positive’ messages:

“Selena I love you, you are a great example and inspiration.” Others said: “Bravo Sel, that’s right, you are a beautiful woman with your curves”, “Bravo, the pure truth and someone said it” or “you are perfect like that”.