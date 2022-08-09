Selena Gomez thanks her fans for “growing up with me” in emotional birthday video

Selena Gomez has an emotional message for the fans who have been by her side on her 30th birthday.

The Rare Beauty founder, who celebrated her 30th birthday on July 22, shared the heartfelt video on TikTok yesterday to thank everyone who wished her a happy birthday.

“I’ve been able to see some of his messages,” Gomez said. “I don’t read a lot of comments, but the few that I did read were very, very sweet and I just want you to know that I don’t take it for granted.”

the star of Only Murders in the Building She also shared that she “couldn’t be more grateful” to those who donated money to the Rare Impact Fund. Gomez launched the charity initiative alongside her Rare Beauty brand, which aims to increase access to mental health services for young people.

Gomez went on to thank her fans for “growing up with me” as she reflected on this new chapter in her life. “I’m 30 years old and I’m really enjoying it,” she said, trying to hold back tears. “I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me, for putting up with me,” she added with a look.

“Thank you guys so much and I hope you have a wonderful afternoon, night, day, tomorrow. Wherever they are,” Gomez signed with a blown kiss.

Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday last weekend with a formal birthday party surrounded by friends, including her old friend Taylor Swift. For the occasion, the singer of good for you dressed in a floor-length Versace dress, with pink tulle naked that wrapped a corset. Gomez completed the look with a high, slicked-back ponytail and large hoop earrings by Briony Raymond.

On July 25, the former Disney Channel star posted a black and white portrait of herself on Instagram along with a statement reflecting on the birthday milestone.

“My twenties was a journey through good, hard and beautiful times that I will never forget. Each one of them has made me the person I am today,” she wrote. “I am someone who is still learning, but who is more sure of what matters and what she wants. Someone who appreciates every gift and every lesson along the way.”

“After a few days of celebration, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like turning 30,” he continued. “Thank you so much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! I love you all inside and out, so much it hurts!”