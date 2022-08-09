Selena Gomez talks about her bipolarity: “He set me free”

2 min. of reading

Selena Gomez he has always spoken openly and uncensored about his mental health. These days, the actress and singer is ready to promote the launch of Wonderminda platform of which she is co-founder – together with her mother Mandy Teefey (performer of the series 13 Reason Why) and Daniella Pierson, co-founder of Newsette – a project designed to raise awareness of mental health and demolish any stigma.

Good Morning America guest Gomez – who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in April 2020 – described the moment of diagnosis as “liberating and terrifying”: “It made me really happy, because I started a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part. I think I’ve never been so happy, and my mom knows it”Says Gomez. The star also told of having been away from social networks for more than four and a half years: “It changed me completely. I am happier, more present, more connected with people. It makes me feel more normal ”.











During the interview, Gomez talked about the importance of connecting and collaborating with people who have lived experiences similar to his: “We are connected to the fact that there are no accessible sources for people with mental health” says Gomez, referring to the relationship with Pierson “We also talked about how our experiences with stigma are all different, which allowed us to understand that there is no “one size fits all” when it comes to mental health. ” The singer-actress talked about how her experience in the spotlight has allowed her to understand the importance of a safe space for everyone, where to heal their mind (or as Wondermind defines it, “mental fitness”): “I had to follow some fundamental steps to get away from that context because it’s not normal “ continues the actress “I really want people to be understood, seen, and heard. Because it’s okay not to feel okay. “

