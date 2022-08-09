Selena Gomez publishes moving video for her followers on TikTok and cries

The singer recently spent one of the most embarrassing moments on her social networks, because while she was preparing to doing her makeup routine was interrupted by her grandmother, who in the middle of her video asked her an inopportune question.

“So, how did you end up with that boy?” The woman commented, making the actress look quite astonished by the question and let out a mischievous smile. Instantly, trying to hide the situation, she replied: “I’ll tell you in a second”, and she tried to continue with her makeup routine, although, she could not have a serious face and a smile came out in full video.

This is how Selena usually has a great rapprochement with her fans, because after having been absent from their networks, has come back stronger than ever.

And it is that in his profiles he publishes any type of content, just as he did recently when uploading a video where thanks his fans for their support in a really emotional way.

“I have been able to see some of your messages. I don’t read a lot of comments, but the few that I did read were very, very sweet and I just want you to know that I don’t take it for granted.”, The producer began by saying, revealing a really excited face.

“I just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me, for putting up with me,” he continued with his thanks, showing how much he enjoys his 30 years, which he recently completed. Let us remember that the singer has gone through strong moments with her mental health and, in fact, a few months ago she launched a charity initiative alongside her brand Rare Beauty, which has a great goal that is to give teenagers an ideal service for mental health.

“Thank you very much guys, I hope you have a wonderful afternoon, night, day, tomorrow. Wherever they are, ”Gomez finished the tender message as he blew his fans a kiss. A moving message that he left after thanking having reached his 30th birthday on social networks. “My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful times that I will never forget. Each one of them has made me the person I am today,” she wrote on his social media.

Her fans, of course, did not hesitate to leave moving comments on the video, where they thanked the singer for being so noble and honest with them, despite the strong comments she sometimes receives on her social networks. “Sel you made me cry, you deserve the most beautiful thing in the world”, “the most beautiful woman on the planet”, “her tears. You deserve the best in this world. Selena we love you and we will always be for you I hope to meet you one day, ”she reads in her profile.

The video is currently about to reach eleven million views and His interactions have been really high, since they exceed two million ‘likes’ and he has received more than fifty thousand comments of all kinds.

This is the video: