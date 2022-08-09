Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Hailey, The Weekend and Bella

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez

–

(Bella Hadid and The Weeknd at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016. Photo: Getty Images)



The Weeknd and Bella Hadid had an on-and-off normal relationship until late 2016, when the couple decided to call it quits due to scheduling conflicts, according to People. Later, The Weeknd would begin promoting his new album, Starboy, and the two would meet on the runway during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Showwhere he also sang Selena Gomez. Shortly after, it was announced that The Weeknd started dating Selena Gomez and reportedly Hadid felt “betrayed” for the new relationship so sudden. When Selena and Abel broke up, he and Bella got back together and were together until early 2020. The couple once again broke up, possibly due to the love triangle and all the drama between the three of them.

In the middle of it all, Selena and The Weeknd unfollowed Bella on Instagram when they were out, but later they followed each other again, but then Abel’s new album came, After Hourswhere supposedly he dedicates several phrases of his songs to both of them . There again, that’s when there was drama between them.

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson and Cazzie David

–

(Photo: Getty)



Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande gave a new meaning to a summer romance when they started dating in June 2018. The couple moved in together and got engaged in a matter of months , although a few months before they were together, both had a serious relationship: Grande with rapper Mac. Miller and Davidson with Cazzie David. Years after all the drama of the breakup between Ariana and Pete, the songs and monologues they dedicated to each other, he started a relationship with kim kardashian of whom Ariana was close because of her friendship with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who in turn are friends with Hailey Bieber and were involved in the drama between Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey.