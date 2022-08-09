Selena Gomez, I’m Happier Without Social Media – Music

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, APRIL 05 – Selena Gomez is a happier person without social media. The same singer and actress said this during an interview on ‘Good Morning America’, the morning talk show of the ABC network. The celebrity, also known as the queen of Instagram in the past, said staying away from the internet has changed her life, her mental health has improved and she is now more connected with people.



Selena Gomez, who will turn 30 in July, also explained that her fame since childhood led her to this decision. “Growing up in the spotlight – she said – has taught me so many things. I can’t believe that I’m mentally where I am just because I’ve made the decision to get out of this, because it’s not normal.” Selena recently launched with her mother Mandy Teefey and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson the Wondermind platform, which offers free online mental health resources. “I just want people to be understood – she said – listen and notice. If I have to be famous for something I hope it’s because I care about people.” (HANDLE).

