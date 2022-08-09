Selena Gomez enjoys dinner with producer Andrea Lervolino in Rome

It is no secret to anyone that since Selena Gómez ended her relationship with Justin Bieber, her love life has been a wheel of fortune, because her relationships apparently have not been what she expected, the lasting relationship she had with the interpreter of “Baby” marked many generations who believed in love for life.

The truth is that after several failed relationships, Selena seems to be experiencing a real relationship again as she has imagined it.

A few weeks ago he was seen with the film producer Andrea Lervolino, on a short summer vacation in Italy, very affectionate and very happy on board a yacht.

What began as a trip with friends, has spread a little more and is that the producer has not separated from the actress and singer and has accompanied her during this trip to celebrate her 30 years, some photographs show it by capturing the producer and the singer celebrating in Rome with a big cake.

The rumors that there is a formal relationship became bigger after a statement from Selena where she comments that although she is very young, she is looking forward to true love to leave her career and make one of her biggest dreams come true, to be a mother! !

“I hope to be married and be a mother. Eventually, I’m going to get tired of all this, so I’m probably going to dedicate most of my life to philanthropy before I’m at peace. Just keeping it real.” SG

However, neither of them has spoken about it and they have preferred to omit the thousands of comments on their social networks. Could it be that this time it is true love?