“Seeing them off filming was overloading it”



After the special that HBO will launch on the first of January of Harry Potter, Emma Watson spoke about her relationship with Daniel Radcliffe and Ruper Grint, her co-stars



The young woman who played Hermione Granger for years confessed that she saw actors so much that in her free time she wanted to see other people instead of meeting



Despite the fact that they are different people, they have a great affection and relationship and the actress stated that they are always in contact

Although almost a decade has passed since the last film in the Harry Potter saga, it is clear that its stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have maintained their friendship over the years. So many things have happened together being just a few children that it has been Emma Watson herself in an interview for Interview Magazine, the one that she confessed that this union also it required certain spaces and distance to the point of not meeting to see each other after work when they were filming the movies.

“To be honest, we see each other so much working that being left out of the shoots would already be overloading“He confessed to the media when talking about all the experiences they experienced together, from gaining international fame and spending long hours filming together to the point of almost living together. The actress stated that in her hours away from work she needed to see other people and that she didn’t cause her co-stars to move away as “they were like brothers to her” and she loved them.

“We are three very different people. We will always be very special to each one. But at the same time after eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies, we’ll be ready to move on and do other things, be other people and have our time,” he explained, speaking about the differences in his group of friends. They do not see each other with the same frequency as they did while filming J. K Rowling’s films, the young people show the union and affection they have in the special that HBO will launch on January 1 on Harry Potter and that has brought them together again, although be for a while.

