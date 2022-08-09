‘Sandman’ could have had the appearance of this iconic character of Keanu Reeves, but in the end it was changed

The character of the Dream is a DC original, and that allowed him connections with the superheroes of his universe. But on his way to Netflix he ended up changing aspects and characters.

Finally Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series has premiered on Netflix in style, with a combination of expectation and joy at seeing that it maintains many key aspects of the original comics. Though there are several things that those responsible have had to changeincluding a key character we got to see in the movies thanks to Keanu Reeves.

The actor played Constantine in Francis Lawrence’s cult film in 2005, leaving a job as atypical as it is dazzling that many wish he would replicate one day. the series of Sandman could have been a great opportunity, being both DC characters and even John Constantine himself has a significant role in one of the early issues of the comic.

However, the character could not appear in the Netflix series. Neil Gaiman himself explained that he brought John Constantine it was impossible for a matter of rights, being a WarnerMedia character. Although the company is among the producers of the series, its plans to recover the character (either with a reboot that JJ Abrams is producing or with the return of Reeves) collide with allowing him to appear in a series on a rival platform. On the other hand, at CW they were producing a Constantine series within the Arrowverse when Sandman It was in its early stages of creation.

A new character with a long past

For this reason, Gaiman and his team chose to keep the plot in which John Constantine appears, who helps the Dream (Tom Sturridge) to recover his stolen arena, changing him to the character of Johanna Constantine, played by Jenna Coleman. This also allows her to make a connection to the character of Lady Johanna, John’s ancestor and who also has a prominent appearance in Sandman (comics and series).

With that change, Gaiman can afford maintain one of the plot lines of his original work, preserving its essence. That is one of the details that shows how careful this production is, carried out by the author together with Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer. In addition to Sturridge and Coleman, in the series we can see interpreters such as Vivienne Acheampong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Madison Alexander Park, David Thewlis, Boyd Holbrook and Gwendoline Christie.

All episodes of the first season of Sandman are now available on Netflix.

